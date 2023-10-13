Grk.-Am. Congress Members and Organizations Condemn Hamas

Politics

NEW YORK – AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides, and AHI along with Members of Congress Gus Bilirakis, John Sarbanes, Nicole Malliotakis, Dina Titus, and Chris Pappas, led unanimous Community support for Israel after the sudden and brutal Hamas attack on Israel which caused many hundreds of deaths and injuries amid horrific atrocities.

In a lengthy statement signed by Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, the Order of AHEPA condemned the “terrorist attack on Israel,” expressing “deep sympathy for the loss of innocent lives.” Tsivicos continued, “we stand with the people of Israel, an ally of the United States and close friend to Greece and Cyprus… AHEPA applauds statements of support from the U.S., Greece and Cyprus” and he emphasized that, “Israel has the right to defend herself from this act of war…”

Tsivicos, made it clear that his position represents the entire organization and called on the 40,000 AHEPA members to take a stand and exert pressure on their respective representatives in order to support and promote decisive assistance from the United States to Israel.”

The AHEPA statement concluded by noting that, “Hamas and Turkey have a relationship which detrimental to the stability in the region. AHEPA is urging its members to voice their concern and call members of Congress – send… emails, send supportive posts and messages on social media in support of the Israeli people and that this injustice will not stand!”

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) took the same stance, expressing clear support for the state and people of Israel on its website: “We echo the immediate and unequivocal condemnation of these terrorist attacks by Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President Christodoulides, the Biden Administration, and by Israel’s many friends in the United States Congress… Israel has the right to defend itself and secure the release of its kidnapped citizens. We stand with Israel.”

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) declared in a statement: “We unequivocally and strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack and unprecedented unprovoked assault on Israel by Hamas, a terrorist organization… Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the innocent victims who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who have been injured or taken hostage by Hamas….We stand with Israel, an ally of the United States. Israel, along with our allies Greece and the Republic of Cyprus cooperate in a trilateral partnership to advance peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and broader region.”

Greek-American Congressmen Unanimous

A few hours after the attacks, the five Greek-American members of Congress, three of whom belong to the Democratic Party and two to the Republican Party, unequivocally condemned the Hamas attack, expressing support for the people of Israel.

Gus Bilirakis, co-chair of the Congressional Hellenic–Israel Alliance and of the International Religious Freedom Caucus, said, “we must always continue to support our most steadfast ally in the face of such hatred. As we pray for the victims of this savage attack and support Israel’s self-defense against these aggressors, let us remain united in our resolve to stand up against global extremists who use terror as a tool for spreading hate.”

“My thoughts are with the Israeli people as their country is experiencing horrific terrorist attacks from Hamas. The United States must continue to support our steadfast ally, and Israel must be able to defend itself and protect the safety of its people,” said Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas.

Similarly, John Sarbanes said, “I strongly condemn – as all should condemn in unequivocal terms – today’s coordinated terrorist attack on Israel. We mourn the innocent civilians killed in this horrifying violence and stand resolute in our commitment to ensuring Israel’s security during this moment of crisis.”

In her statement, Congresswoman Dina Titus said, “I woke up to the horrific news that Israel has come under attack from Hamas militants who have launched an unprecedented, large-scale assault on our ally. Now more than ever, the United States must stand with Israel.”

Nicole Malliotakis stated on her Facebook page that, “our great ally Israel is at war, defending itself from a surprise attack from Hamas terrorists from the air, land and sea. As a major partner in the region, Israel’s security is critical to our security and Americans must stand united and unequivocally condemn this terrorism.”