x

November 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

USA

Grizzlies Guard Desmond Bane Fined $15K for Kicking Ball

November 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Desmond Bane, Grant Williams
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands.

Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.

Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to Boston on Monday at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The 30th pick in the 2020 draft ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring and is tied for second for most 3-pointers made with 44 this season.

 

RELATED

USA
Butler Scores 35, Heat Hold off Hornets 117-112 in OT (Highlights)

MIAMI — Another night, another close game for the Miami Heat.

USA
Pepi, Steffen Left off US World Cup Roster, Ream, Wright on
USA
LeBron Hurt Late in Clippers’ 114-101 Win over Lakers (Highlights)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands.

Elon Musk warned Twitter employees Thursday to brace for "difficult times ahead" that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.

In September, the retail price of fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast hit a record high of $6.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings