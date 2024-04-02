GRis Festival Presents the Richness of Greek Culture in New York April 12-21

Events

NEW YORK – The GRis [Greece as It Is] Festival presents the richness of Greek culture in New York, offering a diverse program of events from Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 21. An initiative aimed at promoting Greek art and culture, the festival includes exciting exhibitions, theatrical and musical performances as a special gathering through the cooperation of renowned universities.

The festival program features the theater performance ‘Sofia Vembo – I Remember You’ at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, the photo exhibition ‘My Attention Is Not for Free – Alexandros Lambrovassilis’ at the PI Art Center in Manhattan, as well as musical performances covering a wide range of musical genres. Among the musicians set to perform at the GRis Festival, Konstantinos Beta (k. BHTA) and Nikos Patrelakis will take the audience on a journey to their electronic music world at The Forum at Columbia University, with their musical project entitled ‘Neapoly’, which has already stood out on the stage of the Greek National Opera. The acclaimed composer with an international career, Christos Rafalides with the band Manhattan Vibes will take us on the paths of jazz at The Cutting Room, while the composer and pianist Giorgos Varsamakis will present a musical spectrum that includes influences from classical music, cinema and the music of the minimal at the Hellenic Cultural Center. Also, the successful folk group Gray River & The Smoky Mountain, who have already left their own musical mark, will musically combine various American, Irish and European folk elements at The Cutting Room.

In the context of social responsibility, which falls within the philosophy of the GRis Festival, a day is being held at Columbia University, with the aim of promoting artistic and scientific activities of Greeks abroad, through the cooperation of the National Technical University of Athens with Columbia University in New York.

Also, in the same context, a lecture is held in collaboration with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, at the start of the action related to a marathon of short films at the Hellenic Cultural Center, with the aim of highlighting the transfer of ancient myths to the modern era through the prism of seventh art- cinema.

The GRis Festival is not only a forum for the promotion of Greek art and culture, but a platform for highlighting new talents and promoting cross-cultural exchange between Greek and American artists.

The GRis Festival is held under the auspices and support of many organizations, including the Consulate General of Greece in New York, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Culture, the General Secretariat of Hellenism Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Region of Attica, the Municipality of Athens, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, as well as the support and cooperation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, Columbia University, the PI Art Center of New York, the National Technical University of Athens, and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. Communication sponsors are: ERT, ERT World, and Voice of Greece.

The Festival is organized by EDU Standards, which is active in the educational services industry, in collaboration with Art Vibes Productions and Global Educational & Cultural Services (GECS), which is based in New York.

More information about the GRis Festival is available online: https://grisfestival.com.