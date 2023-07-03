Grilled Swordfish and Green Bean Side Dishes to Enjoy

Food

The grilling season in full swing in the summer months, giving home cooks a break from the hot kitchen. While hot dog and hamburgers are a staple of backyard barbecues, fish are also delicious when grilled outdoors. Fish are also a staple of Greek cuisine and one of the main reasons the Greek diet is considered the healthiest in the world. With plenty of protein and important nutrients, fish are a tasty and heart-healthy option. Swordfish is an excellent source of selenium and a good source of niacin, vitamin B12, zinc, and Omega-3. Since fish cook relatively quickly, it is recommended that side dishes and salads be prepared before placing the fish on the grill.

For those concerned about the environment and overfishing, a handy guide where you

can search for sustainable sources is available online: https://www.seafoodwatch.org/.

Greek Grilled Swordfish

4 swordfish steaks, about 5 to 6 ounces each, from a sustainable source

Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 large red onion, sliced

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

1 lemon

Rinse the swordfish steaks in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place on a prepared and oiled grill over medium high heat and grill about 6 minutes. Using a fish spatula, turn the swordfish steaks over and cook on the other side for about 4 minutes or until the fish flakes with a fork. Top with sliced red onion, parsley, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh lemon juice. Serve with your favorite side dishes.

Green Bean Salad with Potatoes and Lemon

2 pounds green beans, trimmed

1 pound small Yukon Gold potatoes

3-4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2-4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Steam the green beans in an inch or two of boiling water to desired doneness, 3-4 minutes for tender crisp, 5-10 minutes for more tender green beans. In a deep saucepan, boil the potatoes with a dash of salt until the potatoes are tender and a skewer or knife goes in and comes out easily. Transfer the green beans to a serving bowl. Cut the cooked potatoes into cubes and add to the green beans. Drizzle with the olive oil, the fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Toss the salad together and serve.

Stewed Green Beans

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 medium to large onion, chopped

1 cup tomato passata or puree

2-3 large fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 pounds green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 cups water

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium high heat until it shimmers. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add the tomato passata or puree, the fresh chopped tomatoes, and the 2 cups of water to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and allow to simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes until the sauce reduces down slightly. Add the salt, pepper, and the beans and simmer, stirring occasionally. Continue simmering until the beans are tender, stirring occasionally. Serve as a side dish or with rice or pasta as a vegetarian main course.