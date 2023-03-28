x

March 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Tourism

Greenland to Stay in Daylight Saving Time Forever

March 28, 2023
By Associated Press
Greenland Daylight Saving
FILE - Small pieces of ice float in the water in Nuuk Fjord, Greenland, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Virgo, File)

COPENHAGEN — Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward this weekend for the very last time.

Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched come autumn when daylight saving time ends. While Europe and the U.S. debates whether to stick to the twice-yearly practice, Greenland – a vast Danish semi-independent territory in the Arctic – has resolved to perennially remain only three hours behind Copenhagen and most other European countries instead of four.

Greenland’s parliament, Inatsisartut, voted to stick to daylight saving time year-round on Nov. 24 last year. Officials say it will give Greenlanders another hour of daylight in the afternoons and more time to do business with Europe and farther afield.

“The shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe, and an opportunity to slow down in a fast-paced world,” Visit Greenland, the local government’s tourism office said in a statement.

Geographically, sparsely populated Greenland belongs to the North American continent but geopolitically, it is in Europe.

Greenland is part the Danish Realm and its southernmost tip is more than 3,200 kilometers (nearly 2,000 miles) west of Copenhagen.

Its 56,000 people mainly Inuit, indigenous people who chiefly live on the west coast in small towns and hamlets or remote coastal settlements.

 

RELATED

Food
“Gyro” Among the 10 Most Difficult Words to Pronounce Study Finds

The most prevalent anxiety most Americans deal with is the fear of public speaking, affecting three-quarters of the population.

Tourism
From Coast to Coast: The Top US Tourist Attractions Americans Want to Visit
Tourism
Now Austrian Tourists Joining 2023’s Big Parade to See Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.