Science

GREENLAND in Greece Has Launched Online Training in Green and Circular Skills (Video)

October 11, 2023
By The National Herald
GREENLAND in Greece has launched online training in Green and Circular skills.

ATHENS – The “ENI CB MED program”, focused on “Greenland education for NEETs to find work and empower their CVs,” appears to be a project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) in Greenland. NEETs are typically young people who are not engaged in formal education, are not working, and are not participating in training programs. Here are a few reasons why such a program might be important: Programs like this can empower young people by providing them with education and training opportunities. This not only helps them gain skills but also boosts their self-confidence and provides a sense of purpose. NEETs often face higher levels of unemployment, which can lead to long-term economic and social challenges. By helping NEETs find work or training opportunities, the program can contribute to reducing youth unemployment rates. A well-educated and trained workforce is crucial for the economic development of a region. By helping NEETs develop their skills and find employment, the program can contribute to the economic growth of Greenland. NEETs are at risk of social exclusion, which can have negative effects on their mental health and overall well-being. This program can promote social inclusion by providing education and employment opportunities, helping NEETs become active and engaged members of society. The involvement of multiple countries in this program suggests that it may benefit from shared resources, expertise, and best practices. International collaboration can lead to more effective solutions to complex social and economic challenges. It’s important to note that the success of such a program depends on various factors, including the quality of education and training provided, the availability of job opportunities, and the level of support offered to participants.

