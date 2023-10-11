GREENLAND in Greece Has Launched Online Training in Green and Circular Skills (Video)

GREENLAND in Greece has launched online training in Green and Circular skills.
ATHENS – The “ENI CB MED program”, focused on “Greenland education for NEETs to find work and empower their CVs,” appears to be a project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) in Greenland. NEETs are typically young people who are not engaged in formal education, are not working, and are not participating in training programs. Here are a few reasons why such a program might be important: Programs like this can empower young people by providing them with education and training opportunities. This not only helps them gain skills but also boosts their self-confidence and provides a sense of purpose. NEETs often face higher levels of unemployment, which can lead to long-term economic and social challenges. By helping NEETs find work or training opportunities, the program can contribute to reducing youth unemployment rates. A well-educated and trained workforce is crucial for the economic development of a region. By helping NEETs develop their skills and find employment, the program can contribute to the economic growth of Greenland. NEETs are at risk of social exclusion, which can have negative effects on their mental health and overall well-being. This program can promote social inclusion by providing education and employment opportunities, helping NEETs become active and engaged members of society. The involvement of multiple countries in this program suggests that it may benefit from shared resources, expertise, and best practices. International collaboration can lead to more effective solutions to complex social and economic challenges. It’s important to note that the success of such a program depends on various factors, including the quality of education and training provided, the availability of job opportunities, and the level of support offered to participants.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In