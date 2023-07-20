Greektown Heritage Festival Returns to Downtown Detroit July 29

United States

DETROIT, MI – The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, along with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and Bedrock, announced the return of the Greektown Heritage Festival in historic Greektown in Downtown Detroit. The free, family-friendly event runs from noon-9 PM on Saturday, July 29 on Monroe Street in downtown Detroit, between Beaubien Street and St. Antoine Street.

Launched in 2018, the Greektown Heritage Festival celebrates the rich, ethnic Greek heritage of the downtown neighborhood. Monroe Street is filled with live Greek music, traditional Greek dancers, Greek food and drink, and family-friendly games and entertainment. The highlight of the festival is the street-side lamb roast with eight rotating open-pit spits. The menu focuses on a classic lamb gyro alongside a beverage list highlighting specialty cocktails and beer (cash and credit cards accepted). Organizers expect to serve more than 500 pounds of lamb.

Festival attendees will enjoy music from Greek musicians along with traditional performances from the local dance groups and a lively DJ to wrap up the celebration. There will also be children’s face painting, stilt walkers, and fire-breathers, along with specialty Greek vendors.

The entertainment stage schedule for Saturday: 12-2:30 PM Yorg Acoustic Set,

2:30-3 PM Levendogenna Pancretan Dance Group of Detroit, 3-5:30 PM Aegean Roots, 5:30-6 PM Hellenic Society of Performing Arts Dancers, 6-7 PM DJ Evans, 7-7:30 PM Opa Dancers Omega Dance Group of St. Nicholas, and 7:30-8:30 PM DJ Evans.

With more than two dozen restaurants and cafes in Greektown, festival attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of Greek and American offerings, all within a few blocks. Ample open-air seating and shaded tables will also be availble on Monroe Street. Opa!

“The Greektown Heritage Festival is truly a celebration of all-things Greek – dancing, music, food, drinks and more,” said Athina Papas, Board Chair and President of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership. “On behalf of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership and Greektown business owners and families, I’d like to thank our sponsor partners whose support helps ensure the festival’s success, including Hollywood Casino at Greektown, Bedrock, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Fabiano Brothers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and Gold Star Products.”

For more information, visit the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership website: https://www.greektowndetroit.org/ or the Facebook Event Page: https://tinyurl.com/32d6ycwy.

About Greektown Detroit

Greektown is a celebrated entertainment and cultural district serving both Detroiters and visitors from around the world all year round. The traditional center of Detroit’s Greek community, the Greektown neighborhood is one of the last surviving Victorian-era commercial streetscapes in downtown Detroit. Lively Monroe Street is the heartbeat of historic Greektown, and the district is bounded by Gratiot, Randolph, Lafayette, and I-375.

Greektown Neighborhood Partnership is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the long-term economic and cultural vibrancy of Greektown. They support and enhance inclusive and equitable opportunities for growth within the district through community and economic development programs, all while celebrating their strong cultural roots. For more information, visit www.GreektownDetroit.org.