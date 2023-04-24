Greektown Business Owner Reacts to Recent Violence, Vigil Held

General News

DETROIT – Yanni Dionisopoulos, co-owner of The Golden Fleece and Bakalikon Greek Market and Bar in Detroit’s Greektown, reacted to the recent gun violence in the area which “has led to an increased police presence,” Click on Detroit reported.

The Greek business owner noted that “the recent violence has been challenging,” Click on Detroit reported.

“There’s no respect for life,” Dionisopoulos told Click on Detroit.

The Detroit police have responded to the violence by introducing “a new safety enforcement plan that includes the use of metal detectors and an increased presence” in the Greektown area, Click on Detroit reported, adding that “Dionisopoulos supports the plan, giving credit to the officers that patrol the area.”

“This is not trying to do anything else besides provide and ensure everyone’s safety and security,” Dionisopoulos told Click on Detroit.

“There’s no denying the potential impact the violence could have on Greektown businesses,” Click on Detroit reported, noting that “last Saturday [April 15] evening, police closed off Monroe Street to all cars and pedestrians after a fatal shooting inside one of the businesses.”

“It was the first time in over 100 years the parishioners of Annunciation [Greek Orthodox Church] were not able to come to Greektown to get their Easter bread, their Easter lamb, the soup that we do every year for Easter and they were forced to go straight home,” Dionisopoulos told Click on Detroit.

“That fatal shooting was personal to Dionisopoulos and many others in the Greektown business community,” Click on Detroit reported, adding that “security guard Daryll Straughter was shot and killed while settling a dispute between customers at Athens Liquor.”

Dionisopoulos was also one of the organizers of the candlelight vigil that was held in honor of Straughter who was called “the Greektown Guardian” on April 23 at the intersection of Monroe Street and St. Antoine, Click on Detroit reported.

“The 48-year-old longtime Greektown security guard, co-owner of DNL Security Solutions and married father of four was fatally shot April 15 outside the Athens Liquor Store on Monroe, while reportedly trying to deescalate an argument,” The Detroit News (TDN) reported, noting that “Straughter was killed during a violent Detroit weekend that included six shootings downtown, two fatal, five of which occurred in Greektown.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral costs: https://gofund.me/a2d3a4f1. As of April 24, over $13,000 has been raised online.

Perry Vogiatzi told TDN that “Straughter was his best friend and a former employee at a Greektown restaurant he managed,” adding that “it was his second nature to protect people.”

“He’s always been the same person,” Vogiatzi told TDN, “he was a big guy, 6’6, but his personality was big, too. When he was working security for me, even when he had to put somebody out, he’d try to be as gentle as he could.”

“According to Detroit Police Chief James White, at about 8 PM the night of the killing, a man had cut in front of another man in line inside the liquor store,” TDN reported.

“Daryll was attempting inside of the store to remedy the problem,” White said during a press conference, TDN reported. “It was no big deal; the citizen who cut the line apologized.”

At the same press conference, Mayor Mike Duggan called Straughter “a beloved longtime member of the Greektown community, a security guard who was known for his kindness,” TDN reported.