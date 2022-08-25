x

August 25, 2022

Greeks Warned Off Malware Porno Claim E-Mail Scam

August 25, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this March 3, 2016, file photo, two people work on a computer in Atlanta. Researchers who study misinformation predict it will get worse leading up to this year's presidential vote. Misinformation and disinformation can take the form of false news stories and photos and videos that have been doctored or presented without context. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATHENS – Yet another email scheme to get people to open attachments that will infect their computer or phone is being used in Greece, this one posing as coming from law enforcement and scaring people into facing pornography charges.

Greek authorities warned people not to open any links or attachments that allegedly come from the President of the Board of Directors of Europol, Jerome Bonet, as well as the Hellenic Police (ELAS), Europol, Interpol and other law enforcement agencies, said Kathimerini.

The Greek Police (ELAS) said the emails are sent to prospective victims and use frightening language they could be charged with offenses of up to five years in jail and fines of 75,000 euros ($74,860) the report also said.

That is aimed at apparently trying to get money out of them although it wasn’t detailed if it is an extortion attempt nor how much is involved and how frightened receipients have to send payments.

