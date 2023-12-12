x

December 12, 2023

Greeks Turning More to Shopping Online With Pandemic Receding

December 12, 2023
By The National Herald
front-view-online-shopping-concept
(Photo: freepik.com/@ freepik)

ATHENS – While many Greeks turned to buying goods online during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially food, as they were locked down for weeks on end, the practice has continued even as the Coronavirus is fading.

Greece’s statistical agency ELSTAT reported that more than half of Internet users make purchases online, more than double that only 10 years ago, the ease of buying from home catching on with time.

Browsing and buying from the comfort of a device at home, including cell phones, has seen fewer people going to stores although those numbers have also risen with people getting out as the pandemic has waned.

ELSTAT found that 55.3 percent of the population aged 16-74 who have used the internet made an online purchase, ordered goods or paid for services over the internet for personal use during the first quarter of 2023.

That’s more than twice what it was in 2013, with the proliferation of cell phones making it easy to shop from anywhere without having to visit a business or store although those looking for electronics prefer stores.

From a total of 42,451 businesses with a staff of 10 or more, 8,321 received electronic orders, the turnover from those sales reaching 25 billion euros ($27 billion,) some 7.1% of their total turnover.

Shoppers online especially like making purchases for travel, clothing, meals, tickets, sports gear as well as movies and TV series, the favorites being clothes, shoes and fashion accessories, followed by food and sporting goods.

