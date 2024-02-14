Greeks Still Prefer Cash: The Rich Have Half of All Deposits in Banks

Economy

ATHENS – In September 2009, Greek bank deposits had reached €237 billion ($254.28 billion), and people were spending big on luxury cars as if there were no tomorrow, living large.

In 2010, an economic crisis hit that would last for eight years and require three international bailouts totaling €326 billion ($349.76 billion) to stave off collapse. However, it came with harsh austerity measures aimed at workers and the elderly.

By 2017, a year before the bailouts ended but with decades ahead for repayment, bank deposits fell by €120 billion ($128.75 billion), and state bailouts of €50 billion ($53.64 billion) were injected to keep them stable.

In a review, IN said that fortunes were lost, the rich—some allegedly tipped off about the bailouts—were hiding their money in secret foreign bank accounts, especially in Switzerland, and most people were struggling.

Greeks prefer to use cash, although debit cards and phone apps are rising as alternatives—although cash can be hidden from the tax department. Data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat shows that 58% of financial products held by households in Greece are in cash and deposits.

Only around 31.2% are in shares and mutual funds, with insurance and bancassurance products comprising just 5.7% of the total. But perhaps the most revealing statistic comes from TEKE (Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund).

Data from TEKE on the amount of household deposits reveals the poverty of Greeks, who continue to be unable to save, especially after the crisis and with the added challenges of the COVID pandemic and inflation.

According to the latest TEKE report, only 0.7% of Greek depositors have savings in Greek banks of more than €100,000 ($107,289), accounting for almost half of the deposits in Greek banks.