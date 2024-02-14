x

February 14, 2024

Greeks Still Prefer Cash: The Rich Have Half of All Deposits in Banks

February 14, 2024
By TNH Staff
ATHENS – In September 2009, Greek bank deposits had reached €237 billion ($254.28 billion), and people were spending big on luxury cars as if there were no tomorrow, living large.

In 2010, an economic crisis hit that would last for eight years and require three international bailouts totaling €326 billion ($349.76 billion) to stave off collapse. However, it came with harsh austerity measures aimed at workers and the elderly.

By 2017, a year before the bailouts ended but with decades ahead for repayment, bank deposits fell by €120 billion ($128.75 billion), and state bailouts of €50 billion ($53.64 billion) were injected to keep them stable.

In a review, IN said that fortunes were lost, the rich—some allegedly tipped off about the bailouts—were hiding their money in secret foreign bank accounts, especially in Switzerland, and most people were struggling.

Greeks prefer to use cash, although debit cards and phone apps are rising as alternatives—although cash can be hidden from the tax department. Data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat shows that 58% of financial products held by households in Greece are in cash and deposits.

Only around 31.2% are in shares and mutual funds, with insurance and bancassurance products comprising just 5.7% of the total. But perhaps the most revealing statistic comes from TEKE (Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund).

Data from TEKE on the amount of household deposits reveals the poverty of Greeks, who continue to be unable to save, especially after the crisis and with the added challenges of the COVID pandemic and inflation.

According to the latest TEKE report, only 0.7% of Greek depositors have savings in Greek banks of more than €100,000 ($107,289), accounting for almost half of the deposits in Greek banks.

Deputy FM Kotsiras Biefs Parliamentary Committee on Initiatives for Greeks Abroad

ATHENS - Upgrading the relationship with Greeks abroad is "a central government policy" put into practice through policies that improve their daily lives and will strengthen their ties to their homeland, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister George Kotsiras said in parliament on Wednesday.

Voting on Same-Sex Civil Marriage Bill to Take Place Thursday Evening
Greece Lifts Golden Visa Gate to 805,000 Euros for Rich Investors

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON — Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday the U.

ATHENS - Voting on the same-sex civil marriage bill will take place in the Greek parliament on Thursday evening, after leaders of parties deliver their speeches in reverse order.

NEW YORK - A new documentary titled "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 19.

