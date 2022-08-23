x

August 23, 2022

Greeks Sought for Attack on German Tourists Located and Arrested

August 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – The two Greeks sought in connection with an assault on three German tourists in Rethymno, Crete on the morning of August 19 have been located, the Greek police announced on Tuesday. One was taken into custody on the basis of a warrant for his arrest and the second will be brought before a public prosecutor to be examined as part of the main inquiry into the case.

The two men, both residents of Milopotamos, were found early on Tuesday morning in the municipality’s Perama district. Both face charges in connection with the incident, while an examining magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of one of the two men on charges of attempting to deliberately inflict serious bodily harm, with racist motives.

According to the charges brought against them, the 38-year-old Greek man driving a private truck and his 36-year-old Greek passenger engaged in a violent altercation with three tourists from Germany following a road accident, inflicting injuries and damage to their vehicle, as well as drawing a knife.

Police searched their homes and other properties owned by the suspects, who finally turned themselves in to police on patrol in the Mylopotamos area. Police have also found the vehicle they used and taken it to the Rethymno police station.

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos commented on the arrest on social media, noting that the law must be upheld but also the concepts of Greek hospitality and honour preserved.

