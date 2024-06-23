Greeks Shunning The Fields, Exporters Seeking 180,000 Foreign Workers

Society

ATHENS – As Greece’s economy has recovered from a devastating 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis – but still seeing many households not benefiting – the country needs to bring in 180,00 foreign workers to till the fields and fill agricultural jobs, exporters said.

The shortage is causing big losses to farmers and the economy they said, reported Schengen News, and led the New Democracy government to make a deal with Egypt to bring in 5,000 seasonal workers from there.

Season remained unharvested

Exporters and producers want further relaxation of labor laws to employ more foreigners although there are some 50,000 refugees and migrants being held in detention camps in Greece while they wait for asylum applications to be processed.

The lack of agricultural workers in Greece is resulting in either uncultivated land or unharvested products, thus causing notable losses to farmers and the country’s economy as well, the news site said.

The National Interprofessional Organization for Table Olives (DOEPEL), cited by Gargalianoi Online, said up to 30 percent of green olives of the 2022-23 growing season went unharvested, even as olive oil prices have soared out of reach.

That has also seen agricultural revenues falling by almost 27 million euros ($28.87 million,) and estimates that losses in insurance contributions from trademarks had been more than 2 million euros ($2.14 million,) the site also said.

So far, Greece has received 14,000 applications for work residence permits following an amendment approved in the spring that’s expected to pass 30,000, still far short of what is needed in the sector.

Minister of Migration Dimitris Kairidis revealed that the first list of 2,400 qualified seasonal workers from Egypt has been prepared in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Labour, the report added.

But that’s seen far too little, said Gargaliaoni Online, estimating that the demand for seasonal workers in regions including Crete, the Peloponnese and Macedonia alone will exceed 80,000 to fill jobs.

The Prefecture of Messinia needs about 4,800 agricultural workers for the whole cultivation period (nine months), according to the President of the Agricultural Association of Philiatrians of Messinia, Aggelis Korovilas.

For 2023 and 2024, Greece has planned to allocate 147,926 residence permits for third-country national workers across 13 regions of the country, it was said, and reportedly is looking at integrating migrants who are stuck doing nothing.

In September 2023, Kairidis, said regularizing the status of irregular migrants, would ease the shortages in the construction, agriculture, and tourism as the country’s unemployment rate has fallen as most Greeks don’t want such jobs.