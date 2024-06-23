x

June 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

Greeks Shunning The Fields, Exporters Seeking 180,000 Foreign Workers

June 23, 2024
By The National Herald
WORKERS-MANOLADA
FILE- Workers at strawberry fields in Nea Manolada. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Antonis Nikolopoulos)

ATHENS – As Greece’s economy has recovered from a devastating 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis – but still seeing many households not benefiting – the country needs to bring in 180,00 foreign workers to till the fields and fill agricultural jobs, exporters said.

The shortage is causing big losses to farmers and the economy they said, reported Schengen News, and led the New Democracy government to make a deal with Egypt to bring in 5,000 seasonal workers from there.

https://schengen.news/greece-needs-180000-agricultural-workers-exporters-call-for-easing-entry-requirements/

Season remained unharvested

Exporters and producers want further relaxation of labor laws to employ more foreigners although there are some 50,000 refugees and migrants being held in detention camps in Greece while they wait for asylum applications to be processed.

The lack of agricultural workers in Greece is resulting in either uncultivated land or unharvested products, thus causing notable losses to farmers and the country’s economy as well, the news site said.

The National Interprofessional Organization for Table Olives (DOEPEL), cited by Gargalianoi Online, said up to 30 percent of green olives of the 2022-23 growing season went unharvested, even as olive oil prices have soared out of reach.

That has also seen agricultural revenues falling by almost 27 million euros ($28.87 million,) and estimates that losses in insurance contributions from trademarks had been more than 2 million euros ($2.14 million,) the site also said.

So far, Greece has received 14,000 applications for work residence permits following an amendment approved in the spring that’s expected to pass 30,000, still far short of what is needed in the sector.

Minister of Migration Dimitris Kairidis revealed that the first list of 2,400 qualified seasonal workers from Egypt has been prepared in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Labour, the report added.

But that’s seen far too little, said Gargaliaoni Online, estimating that the demand for seasonal workers in regions including Crete, the Peloponnese and Macedonia alone will exceed 80,000 to fill jobs.

The Prefecture of Messinia needs about 4,800 agricultural workers for the whole cultivation period (nine months), according to the President of the Agricultural Association of Philiatrians of Messinia, Aggelis Korovilas.

For 2023 and 2024, Greece has planned to allocate 147,926 residence permits for third-country national workers across 13 regions of the country, it was said, and reportedly is looking at integrating migrants who are stuck doing nothing.

In September 2023, Kairidis, said regularizing the status of irregular migrants, would ease the shortages in the construction, agriculture, and tourism as the country’s unemployment rate has fallen as most Greeks don’t want such jobs.

RELATED

Society
Fire Season Full On: Blazes Sweep Across Greece During Heat Wave

ATHENS - Several years of bolstering Greece’s firefighting capacity hasn’t diminished the annual summer spectacle of fires across the country - again in a sustained heatwave - as blazes broke out across the country, one near Athens being arson.

Society
For Many Greeks, Six-Day 48-Hour Work Week Now Set to Begin
Society
Thirteen Arrests Made Over Hydra Fire Started by Yacht’s Fireworks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

ATHENS - Several years of bolstering Greece’s firefighting capacity hasn’t diminished the annual summer spectacle of fires across the country - again in a sustained heatwave - as blazes broke out across the country, one near Athens being arson.

ATHENS - Greeks work more hours than anyone in the 27-member European Union - and even the United States where Greeks say people “live to work” - but now many workers in Greece’s private sector on July 1 will face a six-day 48-hour work week.

ATHENS - After outrage over a fire started on the island of Hydra when fireworks were launched from a yacht into a forested area, 13 crew members were arrested and appeared before a prosecutor, where they denied any wrongdoing.

ATHENS - As Greece’s economy has recovered from a devastating 2010-18 financial and austerity crisis - but still seeing many households not benefiting - the country needs to bring in 180,00 foreign workers to till the fields and fill agricultural jobs, exporters said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.