Greeks May Get to Tele-Vote for 2024 Eurovision Song Entry

While Greece has already picked – through an internal selection process – the singer who will represent the country for the 2023 kitschy Eurovision song contest, the process could be returned to a TV audience in 2024.

That would make it more transparent after letting the state-run broadcaster and a panel of people decide who it should be and bring back a national televised final for the first time since 2015, said ECSBubble, citing the site Enikos.

The goal is to get the wider Greek audience involved through televoting, the report suggesting it could be done through amulti-show national final, and not a one show and done style concept.

According to information from Reallife, at this point five or six shows are being considered but nothing has been set yet. The last time Greeks got to watch nominees and make their pick they chose Maria Elena Kyriakou’s One Last Breath.

The last multi-show national final came in the Olympic year of 2004 when a popular singer, Sakis Rouvas, was selected for the song Eurostar and Greece is looking for a winner again for Eurovision.