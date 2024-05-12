x

May 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Greeks – Like World – Divided Over Israel-Hamas War

May 12, 2024
Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis
Greece May Day
FILE - Protesters hold Palestinian flags outside the Greek Parliament during a May Day rally in Athens , on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.

In the 1960s it was a lot easier for protesters in the United States to be on the right side while denouncing and demonstrating against the war in Vietnam, which was waged to make money for arms companies under the ruse of stopping Communism from spreading.

That didn’t work in the Korean War – though the rest of Asia didn’t become Red (that color used to be associated with the Left but now curiously belongs to the American Troglodyte Madman (ATM) party – and now, more than half a century later there are protests on American campuses.

Those are almost singularly pro-Palestinian in correct defense of innocent people being killed by Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip, with at least 35,000  victims – many of them children – and there’ve been similar protests in other countries, including Greece.

Forgotten in all of Israel’s barbarity, however, is that more than 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas coward terrorists in Oct. 7, 2023 raids in which they celebrated on videos showing babies beheaded, tortured, and burned alive.

Israel had to respond, of course, but there’s a twisted, convoluted history behind all of this, with Palestinians wanting a homeland and Israelis expanding settlements to push them out, leaving the Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters aren’t – in most cases, although in some they are – defending the Hamas terrorists who were called freedom fighters by Turkish Sultan Recep Tayyip Erdogan – he invited their leader to Ankara to show him off.

That’s during a detente with Greece in which Erdogan, biding his time before striking later when he returns to his volatile and truculent true face, Greece standing solidly behind Israel, although in the past it also backed the Palestinians.

See where this is going? King Minos’ Labyrinth on Crete wasn’t this hard to figure out, and there’s no right answer here although you have to wonder how Israel lost the public relations battle after American Senators were shown videos of the children being killed.

I saw the anti-Vietnam protests while a student at Northeastern University in Boston and now some of those who participated in those around the U.S. at the time are coming out against the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses.

The problem is that American universities are supposed to be bastions of free speech, which was lost when political correctness took over. There’s no right to free mayhem, though, and if the protesters demand free speech they have to also allow it for pro-Israeli demonstrators.

Alexis ‘Clueless’ Tsipras, the former leader of Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA, supported Palestinians with everything he had until he switched to also backing Israel, allowing him as usual to be both for and against everything, covering all his bases.

There was plenty of footage from World War II on newsreels shown in movie theaters, including the real carnage and bodies of Marines, soldiers, and Navy seamen killed to depict the real horrors of war, but now there’s mostly words to try to describe it.

If American Senators could see what happened in Israel, why can’t everyone else? TV news is showing the aftermath of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, including some of the victims while the terrorist videos – and some taken by Israel – showed what happened in Israel.

There’s no winning argument here although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘For Sale’ Netanyahu’s blood lust and desire to cover up his crooked ways and escape any further scrutiny let him jump on the chance for a near all-out attack in Gaza.

But this isn’t WWII, where armies wear uniforms. The Hamas Cowards are in civilian clothes hiding behind the skirts of women and under baby cribs and – says Israel – in hospitals and anywhere else they can escape what they did to Israeli children and women.

After the brave warriors of Hamas slaughtered innocent Israelis and fled with their keffiyehs between the legs, afraid to fight soldiers, SYRIZA – now under the direction of Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis – denounced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ defense of Israel, calling it a “strategic mistake” and “dangerous.”

Greece is more interested in business and trade and that’s to be done with Israel as the Palestinians have nothing to sell and can’t buy anything, which makes them irrelevant in a world where only commerce counts.

SYRIZA’s former Alternate Foreign Minister Sia Anagnostopoulou touched all sides of the arguments at the time, stating that the Hamas terrorist attack was “absolutely condemnable,” which it was.

“Israel’s counteroffensive that leaves behind thousands of civilians dead every day, among them thousands of children, has a huge humanitarian cost for the Palestinian people, who have suffered over time the violence and repression of the Israeli army,” she said.

This cycle will never end. Israel had much of the world’s compassion when Palestinian Black September militants killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The games went on because money and sponsors were at stake.

The pendulum went the other way when American college student Rachel Corrie in 2003 was crushed by an Israeli bulldozer as she joined a protest in Gaza against the destruction of Palestinian property.

A month after the Israeli slaughter, a poll by research firm MRB Hellas for TV Channel Open found 30.9 percent in Greece backed the Palestinians and 10.1 percent believed Israel was right, the other 60 percent evenly split.

There’s something happening here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear. Save the Children.

RELATED

OPINIONS
This Week in History: May 11th to 17th

MAY 11TH: On this day in 1771, Laskarina Bouboulina, the Greek naval commander and heroine of the Greek War of Independence of 1821, was born in a prison in Constantinople and was immediately part of a revolutionary family.

Dear Stavroula
Dear Stavroula: I’m in an ‘On and Off’ Relationship
Columnists
Cultural Legacy and Soft Power: Hellenism’s Leaders Must Weigh Their Responsibilities

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL) in New York was the perfect setting for a discussion on the dynamic role of libraries in civic life, part of a series of open discussions on inclusive civic engagement.

MALMO, Sweden  — Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday with “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.

NEW YORK  — For the second time in a decade, U.

ANKARA, Turkey  — Old foes Turkey and Greece will test a five-month-old friendship initiative Monday when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Ankara.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.