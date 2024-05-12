Greeks – Like World – Divided Over Israel-Hamas War

Columnists

FILE - Protesters hold Palestinian flags outside the Greek Parliament during a May Day rally in Athens , on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.

In the 1960s it was a lot easier for protesters in the United States to be on the right side while denouncing and demonstrating against the war in Vietnam, which was waged to make money for arms companies under the ruse of stopping Communism from spreading.

That didn’t work in the Korean War – though the rest of Asia didn’t become Red (that color used to be associated with the Left but now curiously belongs to the American Troglodyte Madman (ATM) party – and now, more than half a century later there are protests on American campuses.

Those are almost singularly pro-Palestinian in correct defense of innocent people being killed by Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip, with at least 35,000 victims – many of them children – and there’ve been similar protests in other countries, including Greece.

Forgotten in all of Israel’s barbarity, however, is that more than 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas coward terrorists in Oct. 7, 2023 raids in which they celebrated on videos showing babies beheaded, tortured, and burned alive.

Israel had to respond, of course, but there’s a twisted, convoluted history behind all of this, with Palestinians wanting a homeland and Israelis expanding settlements to push them out, leaving the Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters aren’t – in most cases, although in some they are – defending the Hamas terrorists who were called freedom fighters by Turkish Sultan Recep Tayyip Erdogan – he invited their leader to Ankara to show him off.

That’s during a detente with Greece in which Erdogan, biding his time before striking later when he returns to his volatile and truculent true face, Greece standing solidly behind Israel, although in the past it also backed the Palestinians.

See where this is going? King Minos’ Labyrinth on Crete wasn’t this hard to figure out, and there’s no right answer here although you have to wonder how Israel lost the public relations battle after American Senators were shown videos of the children being killed.

I saw the anti-Vietnam protests while a student at Northeastern University in Boston and now some of those who participated in those around the U.S. at the time are coming out against the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses.

The problem is that American universities are supposed to be bastions of free speech, which was lost when political correctness took over. There’s no right to free mayhem, though, and if the protesters demand free speech they have to also allow it for pro-Israeli demonstrators.

Alexis ‘Clueless’ Tsipras, the former leader of Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA, supported Palestinians with everything he had until he switched to also backing Israel, allowing him as usual to be both for and against everything, covering all his bases.

There was plenty of footage from World War II on newsreels shown in movie theaters, including the real carnage and bodies of Marines, soldiers, and Navy seamen killed to depict the real horrors of war, but now there’s mostly words to try to describe it.

If American Senators could see what happened in Israel, why can’t everyone else? TV news is showing the aftermath of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, including some of the victims while the terrorist videos – and some taken by Israel – showed what happened in Israel.

There’s no winning argument here although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘For Sale’ Netanyahu’s blood lust and desire to cover up his crooked ways and escape any further scrutiny let him jump on the chance for a near all-out attack in Gaza.

But this isn’t WWII, where armies wear uniforms. The Hamas Cowards are in civilian clothes hiding behind the skirts of women and under baby cribs and – says Israel – in hospitals and anywhere else they can escape what they did to Israeli children and women.

After the brave warriors of Hamas slaughtered innocent Israelis and fled with their keffiyehs between the legs, afraid to fight soldiers, SYRIZA – now under the direction of Greek-American Stefanos Kasselakis – denounced Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ defense of Israel, calling it a “strategic mistake” and “dangerous.”

Greece is more interested in business and trade and that’s to be done with Israel as the Palestinians have nothing to sell and can’t buy anything, which makes them irrelevant in a world where only commerce counts.

SYRIZA’s former Alternate Foreign Minister Sia Anagnostopoulou touched all sides of the arguments at the time, stating that the Hamas terrorist attack was “absolutely condemnable,” which it was.

“Israel’s counteroffensive that leaves behind thousands of civilians dead every day, among them thousands of children, has a huge humanitarian cost for the Palestinian people, who have suffered over time the violence and repression of the Israeli army,” she said.

This cycle will never end. Israel had much of the world’s compassion when Palestinian Black September militants killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The games went on because money and sponsors were at stake.

The pendulum went the other way when American college student Rachel Corrie in 2003 was crushed by an Israeli bulldozer as she joined a protest in Gaza against the destruction of Palestinian property.

A month after the Israeli slaughter, a poll by research firm MRB Hellas for TV Channel Open found 30.9 percent in Greece backed the Palestinians and 10.1 percent believed Israel was right, the other 60 percent evenly split.

There’s something happening here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear. Save the Children.