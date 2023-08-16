Greeks Fighting for Space on Public Beaches Running Out of Sand Fast

Society

Swimmers enjoy the sea and the sun at Alimos beach, near Athens, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

ATHENS – Fed up with governments refusing to stop private interests from taking over public beaches, residents on the island of Paros decided to strike back with demonstrations in front of umbrellas and lounges many can’t afford to rent.

It caused a sensation – for a few days – but with the government violating the Constitution by leasing out prime beaches around Greece to luxury hotels and resorts, August is seeing business as usual on many of the beaches.

The New York Times reported on the so-called “Beach Towel” revolt even as it has already begun to peter out despite some inspections and fines that haven’t touched any of the spots where the beaches were leased.

Private operators in some places have just plunked down umbrella and chairs and charge as much as $70-$100 a day for them – it’s up to $320 at places like the Astir Beach in Athens that’s allegedly public but now essentially private.

Those who can’t, or won’t pay for umbrellas and lounges on the public beaches that often stretch right down to the water line and block them out are left to see some shade somewhere on the sand in lesser desirable spots.

“In some cases they covered 100 percent of the beach,” Nicolas Stephanou, 70, a Paros resident told the paper.. “We feel we’re being pushed off the island,” he added, explaining that people are made to feel unwelcome unless they use the services of the beach bars that own the chairs.

There have been reports elsewhere that they’ve also been pushed off or harassed – in at least one case also beaten for trying to use a public beach – the New Democracy government making a show of going after some small operators while leaving the hotels and resorts alone in a push for more tourists

Many locals said enough is enough on the islands and that the seaside businesses have left them hardly a scrap of sand on which to lay their towels, leading to the recent boisterous demonstrations that have already faded away.

On Paros, protesters walked the narrow edge on the waterfront in front of the leased umbrellas and loungers, carrying signs saying “Reclaim our beaches,” as part of a movement called Save Paros Beaches. But it hasn’t spread elsewhere.

There has been social media support but as the prime tourist season of August already begins to wind down the public beaches are still full of rented umbrellas, loungers and even tavernas taking over space.

There’s been attention to be sure, from Corfu to Crete, the paper said, but there’s still few places left where the public can access the best public beaches cordoned off with the government’s blessing, ignoring the Constitution.

HALF A BEACH WORSE THAN NONE

Though no more than 50 percent of a beach is supposed to be occupied under the law – passed by the government in defiance of the Constitution – many of the businesses are expanding illegally, occupying more space than they leased.

“On Paros, which sees its population of 14,000 increase by tenfold in the summer, those businesses have become predatory, residents say, charging up to 120 euros, or about $130, for “V.I.P.” sun loungers,” the report said.

Tourists who benefit from having access and being happy in most cases to pay for it, shutting Greeks off from their own beaches, are now in some places also beginning to rebel against the practice if they seek a spot, the report said.

Vasileios Paraskevas, a 47-year-old car factory worker from Germany, said he and his wife couldn’t find room for their umbrella. “We couldn’t go left, we couldn’t go right,” he said, winding up under a tree. “There was no space for us.”

On the same beach, three sisters from Australia were sunbathing on towels in a corner. “We were going to get a lounger, as we couldn’t find a free strip of sand to sit on, but they wanted 70 euros,” said Sue Slieman, a 40-year-old hospital scientist visiting with her sisters, Hoda, 42, and Laura, 37.

“Everyone should have access to the beach; it shouldn’t depend on your income,” said Hoda Slieman.

Members of the Save Paros Beaches group downloaded the contracts of businesses from an online government registry and plotted the coordinates of the areas allocated to them over aerial photos taken by drones.

“There were massive discrepancies,” Stephanou said. The 7,186 square meters (77,349 square feet) leased to businesses last year expanded to 18,800 square meters (202,361 square feet) leading to the government to react.

In late July, inspectors went to two beaches on Paros, and sun chairs were removed, but it wasn’t said if they returned or if the business was shut down or allowed to keep running.

Then, Greece’s Supreme Court prosecutor ordered an investigation into violations on Paros and the island of Serifos, a common practice in Greece being to announce probes that can vanish without a result.

Fearing fines, some businesses removed chairs, at least temporarily. On Naxos, lounge chairs and four-poster beds that had been placed on beaches were cleared but put back when they left, leading to three people being arrested.

The paper said that inspectors conducted more than 900 checks of Greek beaches between July 21-Aug. 8, exempting the resorts and hotels favored by the government for bringing in high-roller tourists.

Penalties were imposed in a third of the cases, said Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who lauded an overhaul of the legal framework governing the concession of beaches to businesses “to make it more modern and transparent.”

FIND YOUR OWN TREE

But even operators of unlawful spots can appeal and if they do it can take months or years in Greece’s notoriously slow judicial system for cases to be heard and they can keep raking in money unlawfully in the meantime.

Paros Mayor Markos Kovalos told the paper that, “We have a problem” and wanted a review of the law under which local authorities must defer to the ministry for approval of lease agreements with businesses and for inspections of infractions. “We should be in charge,” he said.

But he said the protests were excessive because there are at least 30 beaches that don’t block the sea or charge for access although it wasn’t said if they were prime spots or lesser desired.

At a local council meeting, the Paros municipality approved a set of proposals by the citizens’ movement aimed at ensuring that businesses no longer operate beyond the areas allocated to them, but it wasn’t said if it was enforced.

“In a country where unbridled profiteering is rampant, Greeks are taking action to reclaim their public space,” Seraphim Seferiades, a Professor of Political Science and History at Panteion University in Athens, told the paper.

“The situation on the beaches may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back,” he said despite the limitations on what can be done, or is being done to rectify the problem exacerbated by the government.

Eleni Andrianopoulou, a spokeswoman for the movement on Naxos, said locals would protest “until justice is restored,” on the island, no report whether they are succeeding beyond bellowing complaints.

“They shoo people away, they tell us you’re spoiling the view,” Andrianopoulou said. “It’s hugely upsetting. You go to the beach to clear your head of troubles, not fill it with anxiety.”

The report also noted that despite the fuss that the grindingly slow or obtuse bureaucracy has let unlawful businesses keep operating, Greek media indicating that corruption can be involved too.

Giorgos Arkoulis, the owner of the Dixty restaurant, which has operated on Mikri Santa Maria beach on Paros for 28 years, was denied a license to put sun loungers on the beach this year but did it anyway, complaining it was “illogical” to obey, a common trait.

People willing to pay for the umbrellas and loungers said they don’t want those who can’t being in their way. “There’s enough space for everyone,” said Theofilos Afouxenidis, a 45-year-old accountant sitting under a tree next to the Marcello Beach Bar on the northwest coast of Paros. “I was here last year, sitting on a lounger at the front of the beach. It was great.”

Grigoris Pirpiris, a 29-year-old native of Paros who lives in Athens, said he was glad officials forced open space on the beach where he played as a child but said he’s anxious too many tourists will come and spoil the island.

“They have to put the brakes on. It’s too much,” he said. “The beach is nature.”