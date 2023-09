Worldwide

A view of Moulay Brahim village, near the epicenter of an earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

ATHENS – An Aegean Airlines flight evacuated 108 Greeks from Marrakesh on Sunday morning following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, killing over 2,000 people.

The flight was arranged by the company and Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry following an order by FM George Gerapetritis.

A small number of Greek tourists decided to remain in the country, the ministry said, while the Greek embassy in the capital city of Rabat keeps Greek nationals updated on the situation.

The flight left Marrakesh very early on Sunday, and touched down at the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’.