x

March 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Society

Greeks Can Now Pick Their Own Internet Router, Digital Equipment

March 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Microsoft Goodbye Explorer
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3 media briefing in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ATHENS – Already having a slow and expensive Internet, Greeks and residents in the country now at least can choose their own router, modem or digital equipment instead of only what’s provided by a service provider.

The freedom of choice for routers and modems is regulated in the EU by two primary sets of rules, including the Net Neutrality Regulation in 2015, which establishes the people’s right to choose their own digital equipment.

Greece now though is only the seventh of the EU’s 27 member states to comply, said The Next Web, noting that there is a second set of rules to identify the network termination point (NTP) in different network topologies, provided by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC).

https://thenextweb.com/news/router-freedom-arrived-in-greece-heres-what-it-means

These are to be implemented by the member states’ National and Regulatory Agencies (NRAs) through respective legislation which the site said can lead to a bureaucratic logjam, delays and political interference.

In Greece, the national telecoms regulator began to implement the necessary legal reforms in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic broke out and the new rules were just adopted to provide alternatives.

RELATED

Society
No Money from “Murderers,” Says Father of Greek Train Crash Victim

ATHENS - The furious and grieving father of one of the 57 people killed in a head-on train collision on the Athens-Thessaloniki route said he won’t accept benefits offered families, lashing out at the offer.

Politics
EU Didn’t Sanction Greece for Not Setting Up Railway Accident Board
Politics
FM Dendias from Ottawa: Greece and Canada Share the Same Values

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.