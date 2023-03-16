Greeks Can Now Pick Their Own Internet Router, Digital Equipment

Society

ATHENS – Already having a slow and expensive Internet, Greeks and residents in the country now at least can choose their own router, modem or digital equipment instead of only what’s provided by a service provider.

The freedom of choice for routers and modems is regulated in the EU by two primary sets of rules, including the Net Neutrality Regulation in 2015, which establishes the people’s right to choose their own digital equipment.

Greece now though is only the seventh of the EU’s 27 member states to comply, said The Next Web, noting that there is a second set of rules to identify the network termination point (NTP) in different network topologies, provided by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC).

These are to be implemented by the member states’ National and Regulatory Agencies (NRAs) through respective legislation which the site said can lead to a bureaucratic logjam, delays and political interference.

In Greece, the national telecoms regulator began to implement the necessary legal reforms in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic broke out and the new rules were just adopted to provide alternatives.