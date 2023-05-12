x

May 12, 2023

Greeks Are in the Mengel National Cup Final for Region 1

May 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek American
Paul Nattoli at halftime. He was MVP of the match with his two headers. Photo: Greek American

The Greek Americans are in the Mengel National Cup Final for Region 1. On Sunday, May 7 they hosted Sportfriend Polonia (New Jersey State representative) and won 3-2 at home at Hofstra Stadium.

The Greeks (New York representatives) will now travel to Philadelphia June 18 to face the other semifinal winner, Vereinigung Erzgebirge of Eastern Pennsylvania at 11 AM.

Polonia outplayed the Greeks the first few minutes of the match and scored firth in the 8th minute with a rocket of a shot from outside the box. The Greeks needed just 1 adjustment to its lineup, rotating their left back with right winger and it all went downhill for Polonia there. From chasing at the start, the Greeks were now in full possession and control and brought the match to 1-1 in the 23rd minute with a Paul Nattoli header off a cross. Nattoli went further and repeated with a 2nd goal off a header on a cross just moments later. A post in the ending moments of the 1st half kept Polonia trailing and struggling. Sikele Sylvester went on to dribble through 4 Polish defenders in the 70th and hit the target low and right to stake the Greeks to a 3-1 lead. One crossbar and three posts kept the Greeks from getting further ahead on the scoreboard. A late goal from the Polish side brought the score to 3-2, but it was not enough to get them to the draw for overtime.

Source: Greek American

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

