May 28, 2024

Food

Greek Yogurt-Dipped Strawberries and Strawberry Pie

May 27, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
oliver-hale-strawberries-unsplash
Strawberries. Photo by Oliver Hale, via Unsplash

Strawberries are full of vitamin C, about 160% of the recommended daily value. One serving of strawberries, or about eight strawberries, per day, may help improve heart health, lower the risk of developing some types of cancers, and lower blood pressure.

People who eat strawberries on a regular basis benefit from higher levels of folate, vitamin C, and phytonutrients in their blood, as well as the benefits of higher intake of fiber. Including strawberries in your diet may even lower the risk for developing certain ailments. A study published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, found that consuming vitamin C-rich foods may decrease the risk for developing arthritis. As a treat, strawberries are often served with whipped cream, but can also be enjoyed with Greek yogurt.

Greek Yogurt-Dipped Strawberries

12 whole strawberries

Greek yogurt

Chopped walnuts, optional

Honey, optional

Rinse the strawberries in cold water and gently pat dry with a paper towel. Dip the strawberries, either whole or cut in half, in Greek yogurt, set them on a parchment or wax paper-lined baking sheet and freeze until firm. If preferred, sprinkle with finely chopped walnuts after dipping in yogurt and enjoy as a frozen treat, drizzled with honey.

Strawberry Pie

For the crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh lemon zest

For the glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

For the filling:

3 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons glaze (recipe follows)

3 packages (16 ounces each) strawberries, stems and leaves removed

Whipped cream, optional

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Strawberry pie. Photo by Reuben Mcfeeters, via Unsplash

To make the crust, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the egg, vanilla, and lemon zest. Knead the dough lightly to form a ball. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight. After the dough has rested, roll it out to a 12-inch circle and place in pie pan.

Preheat oven at 400 degrees. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork. Place a sheet of parchment paper to cover the entire pie crust. Fill with pie weights, rice, or dried beans, making sure the pie weights are evenly distributed. Bake the crust in the preheated 400-degree F oven for 10 minutes. Remove the parchment paper with the pie weights and continue baking for an additional 5-10 minutes. If the crust edges are browning too quickly, cover the edge with foil, and continue baking until the crust is a golden brown. Set aside to cool while making the pie glaze and filling.

To make the glaze, in a bowl, mash enough strawberries to equal 1 cup. In a medium-sized saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cornstarch. Add the water and the mashed strawberries and stir. Cook over medium heat until the mixture boils and thickens, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool completely.

For the filling, beat the cream cheese and 2 tablespoons of the glaze in a mixing bowl until smooth. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly on the bottom of the baked and cooled pie crust. Place one row of fresh sliced strawberries to cover the cream cheese mixture. In a large bowl, gently stir together the rest of the glaze and the remaining strawberries, to evenly distribute the glaze. Arrange the glazed strawberries on the pie working from the center outwards to the edge. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving.

To make whipped cream, beat the heavy cream with the sugar to form soft peaks. Be careful not to overdo it or the whipped cream will be grainy. Serve immediately on top of each slice of pie.

