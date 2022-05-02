x

May 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Greek Workers Use May Day to Strike, Protest Energy Costs

May 2, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece May Day
Supporters of the Greek Communist party take part in a May Day rally, in Athens, on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Overwhelmed with soaring costs for electricity – along with food and other essentials – Greek workers on the May Day workers holiday took to the streets in demonstrations.

Public transport stopped and ferries stayed docked, an inconvenience to tourists that have begun to arrive in big numbers, the workers angry about the skyrocketing costs, worsened by the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and near-record inflation.

Police estimates that some 10,000 people marched in central Athens and gathered outside the Greek Parliament over the cost of living that they say is becoming unaffordable, reported Reuters.

“It is very tough, and every day it gets tougher for workers. We will fight it, because the working class cannot survive any more,” Katerina Dekaristou, a teacher, told the news agency.

It seems that Greek workers can’t catch a break. First was the economic and austerity crisis from 2010-18 that brought big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Then just as a slow recovery was beginning came the pandemic and lockdowns and workers off the job for months at a time, relying on government subsidies to keep going.

The conservative government has subsidized power and gas bills, putting up some 4 billion euros ($4.21 billion) for households since September, 2021 but the energy crisis is worsening.

The minimum wage was also increased by 50 euros ($53) to 713 euros

It has also increased the minimum wage to 713 euros ($751.30) a month from May 1, the second increase this year.

But pay levels are still low, and can’t keep pace with higher power bills that rose 189 percent in a year, and the major rival SYRIZA – which broke a vow to raise the minimum wage while in power – criticized the government for not making it even higher.

“Everything has risen. Electricity has risen, gas has risen, necessities have risen. It’s chaotic. We can’t get paid fast enough to pay something else. We are trying with every means to cut out what is (not) necessary to pay these things,” Pantelis Iordanou, a car body painter, told the news agency.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on the European Union for joint action, including a cap on gas prices, but he didn’t get it and said his government will go it alone.

Even if the EU still doesn’t provide energy subsidies across the bloc, Greece’s government is set to announce more measures in May to help households deal with the rising prices, spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told Greek TV.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Receives King and Queen of the Belgians on Monday

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki on Monday received the Belgian royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

Economy
Greece Wants EU Consensus on How to Pay for Russian Energy
Society
Greek Military Will Hunt Down Arsonists if Wildfires Reoccur

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy to ERT: The War Will End When Ukraine Wins (Video)

ATHENS —The war in Ukraine is a threat to peace in Eastern Europe and the entire world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive interview with the Greek state broadcaster ERT, in which he stressed that "the war will end when Ukraine wins".

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings