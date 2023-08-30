x

August 30, 2023

Greek Wine Production to Drop by 30% in 2023 due to Fungus, Producers Tell Minister

August 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Red wine. Photo by Quinn Dombrowski, via Wikimedia Commons
Red wine. (Photo by Quinn Dombrowski, via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – This year’s production of wine in Greece is expected to drop by 30% due to downy mildew, the head of Greek Winemakers’ Association Yiannis Voyatzis said on Tuesday.

Voyatzis met with visiting Agricultural Production and Foods Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, who is on a four-day tour of Central Macedonia with a delegation. The meeting included the Association of Wine Producers of Northern Greece as well.

The Greek wine is one of the most important ambassadors of Greek production, the minister said.

Greek wine producing includes many family enterprises that have contributed to wine tourism and to local economies. Currently there are nearly 1,400 wineries and a total of 60,000 hectares (600,000 stremmas) being cultivated, and those are focused on quality rather than intensive cultivation, Voyatzis said. There are nearly 160,000 families tending vineyards, while the greatest advantage of Greek wine is the indigenous variations, he noted.

