Greek Whistleblower Sends Cyprus Police Alleged Sex Traffic Proof

Society
Stranded Drivers Freed after Snowstorm Leaves Greece Covered in White
ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.
Politics
Bilirakis, Malliotakis Score Biden for Backing Off EastMed Gas Project
US Congress represenatives Gus Bilirakis of Florida and Nicole Malliotakis of New York – both Republicans – assailed President Joe Biden's administration for no longer supporting the EastMed pipeline project by Greece, Cyprus and Israel.
Associations
The Federation of Greek American Educators Cut the Vasilopita
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY – In the presence of distinguished guests, the vasilopita was cut by the Federation of Greek American Educators in the community hall at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Washington Heights on January 23.