Greek Whistleblower Sends Cyprus Police Alleged Sex Traffic Proof

NICOSIA – A Greek activist who alleged sex trafficking rings are luring women and was tied to an alleged gang rape in Thessaloniki, sent Cypriot police a 47-page email with some 150 photos to back it up.

Police in the capital Nicosia were to review it, said the news site in-Cyprus, which reported it contained information about a prostitution scheme in Greece and Dubai, sent by whistleblower Ilias Gionis.

He said he posted on social media that he had finished research and forwarded everything he found, with police spokesman Christos Andreou telling state radio that it will be evalauted and he could be called to testify if it’s needed.

Another possibility is for investigators to go to Greece for Gionis’ testimony in writing, the report said, adding that it was sent to police on the island after Gionis was contacted by authorities following a complaint over a alleged gang rape in a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki filed by 24-year-old Georgia Bika.