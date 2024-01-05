x

January 5, 2024







Greek Virus Outbreak Worsens: Students With Symptoms Told Stay Home

January 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Free COVID Tests
(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

ATHENS – With COVID cases back and more viruses breaking out during flu season, Deputy Health Minister Irini Agapidaki has advised parents not to send their children to school if they exhibit symptoms of a respiratory infection.

Students return on Jan. 8 from holiday breaks, a period during which there was a surge in viruses of different sorts mainly attributed to public gatherings and people coming into close contact again, leading to advice to wear masks again.

She told Antenna TV that even if children have taken a negative test for COVID that it’s better to stay home as they may be suffering from another virus which could be transmitted to classmates and teachers.

The Health Ministry hasn’t issued a mask policy despite the risk and discussions are going on with the Education Ministry about what should be done given the rise in cases of viruses to prevent them spreading in schools.

The number of patients seeing doctors with flu symptoms more than doubled in a week, according to reports by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) with the elderly and those with multiple conditions most susceptible.

Flu cases account for more than 15% of visits to doctors participating in the Network of Observers in Primary Health Care (excluding hospital doctors), compared to 7.5 percent the week before Christmas, most of them over 15.

There’s also been a spike in COVID cases with 1,818 people in the last week of 2023 requiring hospitalization, including 31 on ventilators in Intensive Care Units because their cases were so severe and 57 deaths.

COVID booster shots have been recommended for the most vulnerable, especially with new strains adding to the risk, particularly that JN.1 (a sub variant of BA.2.86 estimated to have high transmissibility) have been detected.

ATHENS - With COVID cases back and more viruses breaking out during flu season, Deputy Health Minister Irini Agapidaki has advised parents not to send their children to school if they exhibit symptoms of a respiratory infection.



