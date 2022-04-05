x

April 5, 2022

Greek Vaccination Committee Recommends 4th Jab for Those Over 60

April 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – People aged 60 or over should have a second booster shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Greece’s National Vaccination Committee said on Tuesday.

At a briefing, committee head Maria Theodoridou added that people who have completed their inoculation with a booster shot can get a secong booster shot four months after the last one. Only Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available for this, she noted.

Primary Care Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said at the briefing that the platform for the 4th-dose appointments will open on Thursday (April 7), beginning with those aged 80 and above, and roll out weekly with the lower age groups.

As he noted, at least 75.2% of the general population in Greece has received at least one vaccine shot, and 81.1% of the adult population has completed vaccination (against 83.1% of the EU average). All vaccinations carried out in Greece against coronavirus total 20,590,000, he said.

