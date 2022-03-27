Greek Universities Will Lure International Students With Classes in English

Sciences

ATHENS – Greek universities fare poorly in world standings, the schools often riddled with protesters and occupiers and low standards that don’t require students to graduate, but now will try to attract those around the world by offering courses in English.

That’s aimed at getting more from the neighboring Balkan countries and the wider Mediterranean region but also from South Asia and China and also trying to back Greek students who went to the United Kingdom, which has left the European Union.

More than 200 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs will be added, most in 2023-24 but some in the 2022-23 academic year and the New Democracy government is seeking EU subsidies to help, said Kathimerini in a report on the plan.

That comes as the government said it would also offer joint programs with colleges in other countries, including the United States, to provide degrees as Greece’s Constitution bars private schools and students without a degree at a Greek university aren’t eligible for public sector jobs.