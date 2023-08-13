x

August 13, 2023

Greek Universities Lure Foreign Students With English Language Programs

August 13, 2023
By The National Herald
aristotle
Aristotle statue at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. (Photo by solut_rai via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – Greek universities fare poorly in world best rankings but still have enough cachet internationally to attract students through courses in English that give them a chance to study and live in the country as a bonus.

Christos Michalakelis, Project Manager and President of Study in Greece, which includes the 24 public universities – Greece is the only European Union country banning private schools said more foreign students will be coming.

He told The PIE News, which specializes in coverage of international education programs, that New Democracy’s assumption of power in 2019 accelerated the push to get the foreign students, as well as Master’s Degree courses.

More than 140 international language-taught programs were established in 3021 and Michalakelis, a Professor of Informatics and Telematics at Harakopio University in Athens said, “It inspired a tremendous amount of demand.”

But he said it wasn’t enough to further internationalize Greece’s educational institutions until a move in 2022 to add courses in English as an incentive for students who want to live in Greece but can’t master classes in Greek.

At the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki the medicine program got more than 1200 applications from 45 countries, for just 60 spots, English being the catalyst after courses were also offered in other languages.

He said that Greece “now, has three foreign language programs in medicine, one in classical studies, and there are more to appear in the near future – other disciplines like economics and maritime studies, computer science and engineering science.”

He said that the United States and United Kingdom were models and key factors in the effort to offer classes in languages other than Greek, particularly English as the world’s preferred tongue for business.

“We’re looking at the US for shorter programs, perhaps accredited ones for even two to three weeks, and then for the UK, we’re actively looking at joint masters and bachelors between certain British universities and Greek institutions,” he said.

Greece also wants to get more university students from India, which was put in place through a Cultural and Educational Exchange program launched between the two countries for 2022-26.

“Indians generally want to come for a master’s degree, or a bachelor’s in economics or computer science. We have skill shortages especially related to the sciences and computer science, around 8,000 cases per year,” he noted.

“Each country has different needs. Our job is to support all of these kinds of programs and help them come alive,” he added.

“We want (students] to stay and find a job, not only for their own sake, but also because we have a demographic problem here in Greece ,” Michalakelis said, adding that it’s a lot cheaper for foreign students while free for Greek citizens.

“A medical degree costs only 10,000 euros ($10,954) per year, which is very low compared to the rest of Europe – a masters’ is only around 5,000 euros ($5477) a year for a two year course – and the accommodation is relatively cheap,” he noted. He added: “We are very optimistic about what is to come.”

