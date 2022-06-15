Greek Unemployment Rate Eased to 12.5% in April

Society

ATHENS – The Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.5% of the workforce in April, from 12.6% in March and 17.2% in April 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed people totaled 587,595 in April, down 182,482 from April 2021 (-23.7%) and down 11,707 compared with March 2022 (-2.0%).

The unemployment rate among women was 16.2%, down from 21.8% in April 2021, while among men it fell to 9.5% from 13.4%, over the same periods, respectively. In the 15-24 age group, the unemployment rate was 30.6% (down from 47.8% in April last year) and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 11.6% from 15.7%. The number of employed people totaled 4,123,634 in April, up 403,552 from April 2021 (10.8%), but down 41,072 (-1%) compared with March 2022.