September 30, 2022

Greek Unemployment Rate at 12.2% in August

September 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Stergiopoulos)
Eurokinissi ΟΑΕΔ .Πέμπτη 29 Αυγούστου 2019 (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΣΤΕΡΓΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ) ΟΑΕΔ Labour Employment Office (OAED). (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Stergiopoulos)

ATHENS – The Greek unemployment rate was 12.2% of the workforce in August, unchanged from July, but down compared with 13.7% in August last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

More specifically, the number of employed people totaled 4,105,420 in August, up 1.2% from last year, while the number of unemployed people totaled 569,609, down 11.4% from August 2021 and down 0.56% compared with July 2022.

The number of people not seeking job was 3,151,133, down 0.1% from August 2021 and down 0.1% compared with July 2022.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

