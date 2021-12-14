Greek TV Satire Show Fires Co-Host Over “Revenge Porn” Posting

Society

ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn’t given.

“Stathis Panagiotopoulos is no longer part of Radio Arvyla,” announced key host Antonis Kanakis in the Dec. 13 episode of the show known for its sometimes wickedly clever, biting mocking of events in Greece.

“We express our regret for the woman involved and for what she experienced,” Kanakis said, adding that he and his team were “very sorry that the man we have worked with all these years would do something like this.”

Earlier on Twitter, an anonymous post alleged that Panagiotopoulos had posted intimate videos and photos of an ex-partner on a porn website, and that she is pressing charges against him, a trial set up for early 2022.

ANT1 TV, the channel hosting the show, said that it “ has always condemned and will always condemn unequivocally, abusive behaviors, acts and practices that insult human dignity and privacy. The station applauds the quick reflexes and the determination shown by Antonis Kanakis, who made the decision to remove Stathis Panagiotopoulos from the staff of the shows of “Radio Arvyla” and “VINYLIO.’

There’s been a raft of sexual harassment cases that have surfaced in Greece, the alleged victims including athletes and minors and claims brought against athletic and cultural officials but few prosecutions.