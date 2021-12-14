x

December 15, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Greek TV Satire Show Fires Co-Host Over “Revenge Porn” Posting

December 14, 2021
By The National Herald
Panagiotopoulos
Stathis Panagiotopoulos. (Photo via Youtube)

ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn’t given.

“Stathis Panagiotopoulos is no longer part of Radio Arvyla,” announced key host Antonis Kanakis in the Dec. 13 episode of the show known for its sometimes wickedly clever, biting mocking of events in Greece.

“We express our regret for the woman involved and for what she experienced,” Kanakis said, adding that he and his team were “very sorry that the man we have worked with all these years would do something like this.”

Earlier on Twitter, an anonymous post alleged that Panagiotopoulos had posted intimate videos and photos of an ex-partner on a porn website, and that she is pressing charges against him, a trial set up for early 2022.

ANT1 TV, the channel hosting the show, said that it “ has always condemned and will always condemn unequivocally, abusive behaviors, acts and practices that insult human dignity and privacy. The station applauds the quick reflexes and the determination shown by Antonis Kanakis, who made the decision to remove Stathis Panagiotopoulos from the staff of the shows of “Radio Arvyla” and “VINYLIO.’

There’s been a raft of sexual harassment cases that have surfaced in Greece, the alleged victims including athletes and minors and claims brought against athletic and cultural officials but few prosecutions.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Goes After Greece, Cyprus in Seas Dispute, US  Backs Off

ATHENS - Unchecked by the European Union or United Nations, Turkey is becoming more aggressive in plans to hunt for energy off Greek islands and Cyprus, and the United States said the American oil company ExxonMobil won't infringe on Turkey's claims to the waters.

Society
Three Greek Anti-Vaxxers Jailed for Kidnapping School Principal
Society
Greece Reacords 5,736 New CODID Cases on Tuesday, 130 Deaths

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Editorial

NEW YORK – At 9:14 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, I received the following e-mail from the Columbia University Associate Registrar: “I just directed that your electronic diploma be issued.

Obituaries

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved Christos George Kalyvas on December 10th, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Church

JOHANNESBURG - On the 25 November 2021, Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa, celebrated his 67th birthday at The Hellenic Community of Germiston in Johannesburg.

Economy

Politics

Video

Big California Storm Dumps Snow, Drenches Parched Regions

SAN FRANCISCO — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings