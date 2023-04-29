x

April 29, 2023

Greek-Turkish Relations May Have Improved, But Turkish Doctrine Remains Unchanged, Defense Min Says

April 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos at Delphi Economic Forum VIII on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos at Delphi Economic Forum VIII on Saturday, April 29, 2023.SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI

ATHENS – Greek and Turkish channels of communication may lead to better relations between the two, but Türkiye will not change its long-term goals in the Aegean region, National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said at Delphi Economic Forum VIII on Saturday.

“There are channels of communication. I believe this situation could possibly lead to better communications between the two sides. But I do not believe that, long-term, Türkiye’s strategic goals in the region will change,” Panagiotopoulos said.

Greek-Turkish relations may be at a better point today than before, but this “does not mean we will cancel any procurement contract because we are in a better state with the Turks. Our entire effort to upgrade and enforce our detterence power continues unabated. Türkiye’s doctrine of a ‘Blue Homeland’ is alive and well,” he underlined.

The Greek defense minister spoke on several issues, including plans to purchase F-35s from the United States. “They are the future of the Air Force,” he noted, “with amazing capabilities, electronic upgrade of these jets, and some stealth features.[…] The offer has been made, and we are awaiting the response to begin the final negotiations, in order to receive them in 2028-2029.”

