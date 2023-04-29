Greek-Turkish Relations May Have Improved, But Turkish Doctrine Remains Unchanged, Defense Min Says

Politics

ATHENS – Greek and Turkish channels of communication may lead to better relations between the two, but Türkiye will not change its long-term goals in the Aegean region, National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said at Delphi Economic Forum VIII on Saturday.

“There are channels of communication. I believe this situation could possibly lead to better communications between the two sides. But I do not believe that, long-term, Türkiye’s strategic goals in the region will change,” Panagiotopoulos said.

Greek-Turkish relations may be at a better point today than before, but this “does not mean we will cancel any procurement contract because we are in a better state with the Turks. Our entire effort to upgrade and enforce our detterence power continues unabated. Türkiye’s doctrine of a ‘Blue Homeland’ is alive and well,” he underlined.

The Greek defense minister spoke on several issues, including plans to purchase F-35s from the United States. “They are the future of the Air Force,” he noted, “with amazing capabilities, electronic upgrade of these jets, and some stealth features.[…] The offer has been made, and we are awaiting the response to begin the final negotiations, in order to receive them in 2028-2029.”