x

January 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee Concludes 5th Session

January 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
5η ΣΥΝΟΔΟΣ ΜΙΚΤΗΣ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΤΡΟΠΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ - ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑΣ (ΔΙΟΝΥΣΗΣ ΠΑΤΕΡΑΚΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee concludes 5th session with signing of protocol. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Paterakis)

ATHENS – The 5th session of the Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee concluded in Athens on Monday with the signing of a Protocol by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade, Mustafa Tuzcu.

According to a joint announcement, the heads of the two delegations expressed satisfaction with the re-activation of the committee, whose last session was held more than 11 years ago in Ankara, in October 2010. The two sides also expressed their commitment to continue working to achieve progress in issues included in the Positive Agenda, with emphasis on promoting economic cooperation and trade transactions between the two countries.

The issues discussed by the committee included:

a) Bilateral trade and prospects for differentiating and boosting trade transactions

b) Initiatives for investments and to encourage businesses to initiate joint ventures in Greece and Turkey

c) Increasing cooperation in the energy sector to ensure energy sufficiency

d) Cooperation in the protection of the environment, waste management, water resources and issues relating to climate change

e) Cooperation in transport

f) trade transactions relating to food and agricultural products

g) resumption of bilateral cooperation in research and technology

With respect to tourism, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral cooperation in this area during the 4th session of the Greek-Turkish Joint Committee on Tourism and the 9th Turkey-Greece Tourism Forum held in November 2021 in Izmir and repeated their commitment to explore ways to enhance cooperation in order to increase tourist flows between the two countries.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 19,075 New COVID Cases, 111 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 19,075 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 62 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Economy
Greek Economy to Grow by 5.2% in H1 2022, Survey Says
Society
Severe Traffic Problems on Attiki Odos Due to Stranded Vehicles, Trucks

Top Stories

Culture

If you are reading this today, you can thank your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and previous ancestors for your existence.

Politics

A former senator, minister, cabinet secretary, chief of staff to Australian former PM John Howard for more than a decade, Arthur Synodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States since 2020.

General News

Anton "Tony" Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19.

Church

Church

Video

In Mourning Yet Again, NYC Prepares to Honor Fallen Officer

NEW YORK — A city reeling from a recent spate of violence prepared to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer "fighting for his life.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings