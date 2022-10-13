x

October 13, 2022

Greek, Turkish Defence Ministers Meet in Brussels

October 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek, Turkish defence ministers meet in Brussels, Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – Greek National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO defence ministers that is being held in Brussels.

(ANA-MPA/I. Zarkadoula)

Greek, Turkish defence ministers meet in Brussels, Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/EUROKINISSI)

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

