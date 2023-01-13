x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Society

Greek Trial of Volunteer Migrant Rescuers Resumes on Lesbos

January 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Migrants arrive at a temporary camp near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Migrants arrive at a temporary camp near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

MYTILENE — The trial of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations resumed Friday on an eastern Greek island, a prosecution that has drawn widespread criticism from international human rights groups.

The Greek and foreign defendants argue they were doing nothing more than assisting people whose lives were at risk. Their lawyers have objected to the procedures followed by the prosecution, which could lead to the court on the island of Lesbos ordering prosecutors to refile the case.

Those on trial include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee and competitive swimmer whose sister Yusra Mardini was part of the refugee swimming team at the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021. The sisters’ story was made into a Netflix movie.

Mardini, who was not present for Friday’s hearing, and fellow volunteer Sean Binder, who was in Lesbos to attend the trial, spent more than three months in jail in Lesbos after their 2018 arrest on misdemeanor charges that included espionage, forgery and unlawful use of radio frequencies.

The two are also under investigation for felony offenses, but prosecutors have not brought any of the more serious charges against them. The case was initially set to proceed in 2021 but was postponed over procedural issues.

“Targeting human rights defenders and individuals engaged in acts of solidarity is both incompatible with states’ international obligations and has a chilling effect on human rights work,” Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement Thursday.

FILE – Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos, of the Refugee Olympic Team, carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

She mentioned the trial on Lesbos, as well as other prosecutions of human rights workers, smear campaigns, cumbersome registration procedures for non-governmental organizations and pressure on journalists as having “undermined the protection of human rights and shrunk the civic space” in Greece.

“I urge the Greek authorities to ensure that human rights defenders and journalists can work safely and freely, by providing an enabling environment for their work and publicly recognizing their important role in a democratic society,” Mijatovic said.

Harlem Desir, the senior vice president for the International Rescue Committee’s Europe section, called on the European Union to “forge a new approach” when dealing with asylum-seekers who attempt to enter EU countries by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The trial, he said, was “emblematic of a broader trend towards the EU disrupting people’s journeys and deterring people from reaching Europe, often leaving them trapped in dire conditions or at risk at sea, rather than protecting them along their journeys or providing routes to safety.”

Greece, which saw around a million people cross to its shores from neighboring Turkey at the height of a refugee crisis in 2015, has clamped down on migration, erecting a fence along much of its land border with Turkey and increasing sea patrols near its islands.

Greek officials say they have a strict but fair migration policy. They also deny, despite increasing evidence to the contrary, conducting illegal summary deportations of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum, a procedure known as “pushbacks.”

RELATED

Politics
Greece Will Continue to Demand the Return of the Parthenon Marbles, Mendoni Says

ATHENS - "Greece will continue to demand the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens and their reunification with the Parthenon.

Society
Irish Columnist Makes Moral Case for The Parthenon Marbles Return
Politics
Pikrammenos and Mendoni to Represent Gov’t at Former King Constantine’s Funeral

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

ATHENS - "Greece will continue to demand the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens and their reunification with the Parthenon.

BERLIN — The German economy appears to have stagnated in the fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, while Europe's biggest economy managed full-year growth of 1.

MYTILENE — The trial of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations resumed Friday on an eastern Greek island, a prosecution that has drawn widespread criticism from international human rights groups.

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.