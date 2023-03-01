Greek Train Crash Tragedy Demands Action to Improve Railway Safety

Columnists

The news of devastating train crash in Greece near Larisa that killed at least 38 people and injured 85 others is devastating. It is heart-wrenching to think about the families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The cause of the crash is still unclear, but we know that the stationmaster in Larissa has been arrested, and two others have been detained for questioning. It is a tragedy that we cannot put into words.

The resignation of the Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, while a touching gesture, was not necessary. He is a competent man, and we should not assign blame to him. Instead, we should focus on improving the trains and signaling to ensure that such a crisis does not occur again.

It is understandable to feel fearful of traveling by train after such a tragedy. However, we should remember that the railways are an essential part of modern society and that they are generally safe. Nevertheless, we must improve their safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The loss of life in this tragedy is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. May their memories be a blessing to those who remain.