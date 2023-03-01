x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Greek Train Crash Tragedy Demands Action to Improve Railway Safety

March 1, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Greece Train Collision
Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

The news of devastating train crash in Greece near Larisa that killed at least 38 people and injured 85 others is devastating. It is heart-wrenching to think about the families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The cause of the crash is still unclear, but we know that the stationmaster in Larissa has been arrested, and two others have been detained for questioning. It is a tragedy that we cannot put into words.

The resignation of the Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, while a touching gesture, was not necessary. He is a competent man, and we should not assign blame to him. Instead, we should focus on improving the trains and signaling to ensure that such a crisis does not occur again.

It is understandable to feel fearful of traveling by train after such a tragedy. However, we should remember that the railways are an essential part of modern society and that they are generally safe. Nevertheless, we must improve their safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The loss of life in this tragedy is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. May their memories be a blessing to those who remain.

RELATED

Columnists
Analysis: Logothetis’ Admissions

Leadership 100 Chairman Demetrios Logothetis made some serious admissions in his interview with The National Herald published in our February 24, 2023 edition.

Columnists
Preserving the Greek Language in America: A Vital Task for our Community’s Future
Editorial
Refugees Are People Too – Aren’t They?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.