March 15, 2022

Greek Tourism Min & Visa Europe Sign Data Collaboration Agreement

March 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, a passenger shows his Greek passport at Frankfurt airport, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

ATHENS – Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and VISA Europe CEO Charlotte Hogg signed a collaboration agreement in Athens on Tuesday.

This agreement aims to support the sustainable recovery of tourism in the country in 2022, and is also part of Greece’s 10-year national tourism development strategy, which focuses on high quality investments and sustainability, the ministry noted.

To facilitate the recovery of the tourism industry in Greece after the coronavirus pandemic, Visa will provide data on international and domestic tourism and travel trends to the ministry.

Commenting, Kikilias said that “as tourism is an important part of the country’s GDP and a leading investment sector, it is important to formulate a policy based on data. In this context, we welcome our cooperation with VISA as it will significantly enhance our capabilities in policy making for the design of tourism products.”

