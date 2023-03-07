x

March 7, 2023

Greek Tourism Chief Sees Diplomacy Tool Too, International Outreach

March 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)
FILE - Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – Greece’s biggest revenue engine – tourism – can be used as a diplomatic device to strengthen international ties and even effect dealings with security, said Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Defense Ministry focusing on challenges and threats in the Mediterranean, she said that tourism reaches out to other cultures, reported GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/03/03/gnto-tourism-can-be-tool-strengthen-global-ties/

“Tourism is a dynamic means of getting to know and understand the culture and history of countries, which demonstrates the influence it can exert in forming relationships of trust and understanding between peoples,” she also said.

“Despite being one of the most dynamic industries worldwide with a constant growth dynamic affected by international economic and political circumstances and affecting national, regional and local economies, until today, tourism has not been treated as a tool to generate soft power politics and an element that can strengthen international relations,” she also said.

Gerekou indicated tourism could “connect the economic, political, cultural and environmental benefits with the people, destinations and host countries in efforts to improve the quality of life and create a prospect for peace and prosperity” as well.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

