Greek Tourism Chief Sees Diplomacy Tool Too, International Outreach

Economy

ATHENS – Greece’s biggest revenue engine – tourism – can be used as a diplomatic device to strengthen international ties and even effect dealings with security, said Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou.

Speaking at an event organized by the National Defense Ministry focusing on challenges and threats in the Mediterranean, she said that tourism reaches out to other cultures, reported GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/03/03/gnto-tourism-can-be-tool-strengthen-global-ties/

“Tourism is a dynamic means of getting to know and understand the culture and history of countries, which demonstrates the influence it can exert in forming relationships of trust and understanding between peoples,” she also said.

“Despite being one of the most dynamic industries worldwide with a constant growth dynamic affected by international economic and political circumstances and affecting national, regional and local economies, until today, tourism has not been treated as a tool to generate soft power politics and an element that can strengthen international relations,” she also said.

Gerekou indicated tourism could “connect the economic, political, cultural and environmental benefits with the people, destinations and host countries in efforts to improve the quality of life and create a prospect for peace and prosperity” as well.