February 27, 2024

Greek Think Tank Climate Change Reports Warns The Big Heat Coming 

February 27, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – In the wake of a record heat wave in July 2023 that saw temperatures hit as high as 111 degrees in some parts of the country, Greece will face a hotter feature because of the impact of climate change, a report has warned.

It came from the Dianeosis think-tank which said Athens’ high and low temperatures have gone up more than 1 degree Celsius in the past 30 years and will climb more and faster in the coming decades.

It updated a previous report on climate change supervised by Athens University environmental physics and meteorology professor Konstantinos Kartalis, and published by Dianeosis in 2021.

The report used data from meteorological stations and climate model simulations, as well as the findings from urban heat islands (UHIs), to which Athens is susceptible because it’s a concrete city with little greenery.

According to the new findings, the average high in the Greek capital rose from 20.55 degrees Celsius (69F) in 1971-1980 to 22.15 Celsius (71.87) in 2011-2020, while the low also increased from 12.37C (54.3F) to 13.50 Celsius (56.3F.)

Figures compiled from the National Observatory of Athens also show an increase in the intensity of heatwaves. The high increased from 39 degrees Celsius (102.2F)  in 1971-1990 to 39.9C (103.82F) in 2001-2020.

In 2022 and 2023, there were longer heat waves in Athens that surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104F) and soared even higher in some parts of the country to Simulations showed that the period from 2046-2065 will see a 52% rise in the number of extreme heat days Athens will experience and a spike in the highest average annual temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

