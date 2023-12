Society

Explosive device found and defused outside NTUA campus in Zografou on Monday, December 18, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A group calling itself the Armed Proletarian Justice said it planted an explosive device near a Greek riot police headquarters by the Zografou University campus that was discovered and defused on Dec. 18.

It posted the claim on an anti-establishment website in which it said the target was police who allegedly had harmed people, adding they didn’t want to harm innocent civilians.

The explosive device was found inside a plastic container by the Greek Anti-Terror Service, containing C4 explosives and gelatin dynamite, and consisting of a watch and two switches.

Although the bomb did not detonate due to a failure in the wiring, the incident is assessed as the most serious in the period between the attack on the Skai offices on December 17, 2018 and today.