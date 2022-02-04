Greek Teacher Probed for Scolding Male Student Wearing Skirt

Society

ATHENS – A Greek middle school teacher who allegedly insulted a male student for wearing a skirt is being investigated for said to have called him “a disgrace for society.”

He was not identified by Kathimerini said the Education Ministry began a probe of the incident said to have occurred at the Ilion Musical Middle School that resulted in a show of support for the boy.

The next day the boy’s male classmates showed up at the school wearing skirts and the girls in pants to back him, with a solidarity group called We Remain Active posting it on an Instagram page for review.