February 4, 2022

Society

Greek Teacher Probed for Scolding Male Student Wearing Skirt

February 4, 2022
By The National Herald
Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)
Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – A Greek middle school teacher who allegedly insulted a male student for wearing a skirt is being investigated for said to have called him “a disgrace for society.”

He was not identified by Kathimerini said the Education Ministry began a probe of the incident said to have occurred at the Ilion Musical Middle School that resulted in a show of support for the boy.

The next day the boy’s male classmates showed up at the school wearing skirts and the girls in pants to back him, with a solidarity group called We Remain Active posting it on an Instagram page for review.

