Greek Teacher Freed After Conviction for Sexually Abusing Student

Society

THESSALONIKI – A 67-year-old high school teacher in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki was given a suspended two-year sentence and set free after being convicted of sexually harassing a minor female student.

That was ordered by a three-member Criminal Court with no explanation for the leniency, reported Kathimerini about the case in which he was found guilty of repeatedly abusing the victim sexually.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he didn’t even know the victim but the court didn’t buy his arguments and set him free. The girl, 17, told police in March about the abuse and in court testified about her ordeal which didn’t move the judges to jail him. Despite that, he appealed the conviction.