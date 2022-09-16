x

September 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Greek Teacher Freed After Conviction for Sexually Abusing Student

September 16, 2022
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

THESSALONIKI – A 67-year-old high school teacher in Greece’s second-largest city Thessaloniki was given a suspended two-year sentence and set free after being convicted of sexually harassing a minor female student.

That was ordered by a three-member Criminal Court with no explanation for the leniency, reported Kathimerini about the case in which he was found guilty of repeatedly abusing the victim sexually.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he didn’t even know the victim but the court didn’t buy his arguments and set him free. The girl, 17, told police in March about the abuse and in court testified about her ordeal which didn’t move the judges to jail him. Despite that, he appealed the conviction.

RELATED

Society
Greek Abbot, Five Monks Face COVID-19 Fake News Trial

ATHENS - A little-used new law aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation about the waning COVID-19 pandemic will find the Abbot and five monks of a monastery on Mount Pelio on trial on charges of doing that.

Society
Turkey: 6 Migrants Dead in the Aegean Sea in 2 Events
Society
Greek Prosecutor Wants Fake Doctor Convicted Over 6 Deaths

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings