x

January 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greek Taxi Cabs Will Be Phased Out for Electric Models Instead

January 1, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Taxi drivers protest outside the Ministry of Transportation, in Athens, July 13, 2017. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)
Taxi (Photo by Eurokinissi/Stelios Misinas)

ATHENS – Under a so-called Green Taxi scheme, some 2000 gasoline and diesel-burning taxi cabs in Greece will be replaced with electric vehicles with the owners getting a state subsidy for purchase.

Applications for participation in the program will be accepted from Jan. 9 to the year’s end, a 40 percent subsidy up to a maximum of 17,500 euros ($18,771) said a report in AM News.

The 40-million euro ($42.91 million) program will be financed through the Fund for Recovery and Sustainability in a plan to rid the fleet of old pollution-creating cars which had to air problems in Athens and cities.

Five thousand euros will be paid separately for the mandatory removal of the old car. The amount of the subsidy will increase by 1,000 euros ($1,072.65 if the car owner is disabled, a parent with children, or a citizen under the age of 29.

In August of 2020 – at the height of the raging COVID-19 pandemic that’s now subsiding – Greece’s New Democracy government stepped up plans – and subsidies – to get people into electric and zero and low-emission vehicles as well as creating more charging stations around the country.

The incentives, after earlier announcements of enticements to get people to switch to electric cars that are proliferating – General Motors said it will phase out the internal combustion engine within a decade – were set out by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) and announced.

The breaks are bigger for full electric cars than for hybrids which also have a gasoline-powered option and are less expensive and have been in circulation for years, although more electric version are being offered.

With some of the oldest – and newest – roads in the European Union and heavy smog at times in the cities from vehicles, the government’s aim is for 30 percent of cars to be electric by 2030.

RELATED

Politics
In 2022, Greece, Turkey Battled for Tourists Too in Even Match

ATHENS - While 2022 tourism in Greece ended with a near record during the waning COVID-19 pandemic – and the country is still a favorite worldwide – it was a struggle with Turkey to get foreign visitors in a number of categories.

Politics
Mitsotakis Plans to Raise Minimum Wage
Politics
Greek Presidency Offers 300 Portions of Food to Vulnerable People in Thessaloniki

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

ATHENS.The timing of increasing the monthly minimum wage in the private sector is not related to national elections timing, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

ΤTHESSALONIKI - Three hundred portions of food were offered to vulnerable people in the city of Thessaloniki by the Greek Presidency on Saturday.

ATHENS - Greece welcomed the new year of 2023 with fireworks and a sense of optimism in many locations, and shows put up at central squares in Athens and Thessaloniki.

ATHENS – Zealous fans can't get enough of the kitschy, campy annual Eurovision contest and Greece hopes to get another winner in 2023 after a 70-person Audience Committee picked seven finalists.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.