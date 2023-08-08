x

August 8, 2023

Greek Take-Out Dinner Event at Dormition Church in Burlington, VT

August 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Dormition Church Food Event Burlington VT IMG_4166
Left to right: Olga Elliott, Maria Papaseraphim, Nectar Rorris, and Sotos Papaseraphim at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church take-out dinner event in Burlington, VT, July 30. Photo: Angelike Contis

BURLINGTON, VT – A take-out dinner event was held at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Burlington on July 30. The event drew crowds as it took place during the traditional date of the community’s annual festival.

Without Greek restaurants in the area, many flocked to enjoy the delicious Greek food at the event. Among the flavorful options on the menu were souvlaki, gyro, and falafel dinners served with rice pilaf and salad, spanakopita, and homemade baklava for dessert.

In the foreground: Nicholas Pitt and a customer. In the background, at left, Parish Council President Nektarios LeBrun. Photo: Angelike Contis
Left to right: Sotos Papaseraphim, Andrew Dede, and Thomas Dede at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church take-out dinner event in Burlington, VT, July 30. Photo: Angelike Contis
Left to right: Emily Bonacos, Jennifer Bonacos, Kate Yialiades, and Deborah Rorris at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church take-out dinner event in Burlington, VT, July 30. Photo: Angelike Contis

