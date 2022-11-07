x

November 7, 2022

Greek Supreme Court Orders Spyware Scandal Report Probe

November 7, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΤΟΝ ΑΡΕΙΟ ΠΑΓΟ Ο ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΒΑΞΕΒΑΝΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Supreme Court Orders Spyware Scandal Report Probe. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s High Court has directed an investigation into a report from a news site that revealed what it said were the names of some 33 politicians, journalists and business executives allegedly being spied on by the state.

The report was in Documento, said to be sympathetic to the major opposition SYRIZA, a site operated by investigative journalist Kostas Vaxevanis which gave names despite the possibility of facing prosecution as the New Democracy government has prohibited coverage of alleged spyware use, which it denied was being done.

Vaxevanis said he would testify before a prosecutor although the government blasted his assertions that included claims that even New Democracy stalwarts such as former premier Antonis Samaras and current Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias were being surveilled.

The financial magazine Barron’s said the Supreme Court ordered the probe into alleged use of Predator spyware, made in North Macedonia but bought by an Israeli former intelligence officer whose company has offices in Athens.

The government has downplayed the report as lacking evidence, but nonetheless called on judicial authorities to investigate, the magazine noted, but it wasn’t indicated if Vaxevanis had any proof to back up his claims.

Documento said it got the names from “two people with key roles in the surveillance” without identifying them. A parliamentary panel controlled by government lawmakers barred release of discussions or findings.

