February 24, 2023

Greek Supreme Court Fires Another 4 Judges, Reaching 24 Dismissals in Nearly a Year

February 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[351640] ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΕΙΣΑΓΓΕΛΕΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΕΙΟ ΠΑΓΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΤΟΜΕΑΡΧΕΣ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Α. ΞΑΝΘΟ ΚΑΙ Δ. ΑΥΓΕΡΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΕΡΕΥΝΗΣΗ ΤΥΧΟΝ ΑΞΙΟΠΟΙΝΩΝ ΠΡΑΞΕΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΙΝΣΤΙΤΟΥΤΟ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΡΕΥΝΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ (ΙΦΕΤ) (ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ ΝΑΡΕΚΙΑΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - The Greek Supreme Court. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The disciplinary board of the Greek Supreme Court has fired another four judges from lower courts for lengthy delays in publishing court decisions, thus hindering the process of providing judgments and completing cases.

With the recent dismissals, a total of 24 judges or prosecutors have been removed from their positions in the last 11 months due to professional inadequacy. The four female judges who were dismissed were heads of first-instance courts in Athens, and some of the delays in their cases were as long as a year.

The decision to dismiss them was made by the plenary session of the Supreme Court’s disciplinary board, which included presiding judge Maria Georgiou and chief prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos. The delays in trying and publishing decisions have caused a chronic backlog in the Greek justice system, and resolving the issue is one of the reforms that Greece’s partners have requested.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

