Greek Summer School in Kalamata 2023

The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in the beautiful city of Kalamata. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
NEW YORK – This is going to be a summer like no other for 40 students of Greek descent. After 14 years of successfully running, followed by a brief pause due to the pandemic, the Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in the beautiful city of Kalamata.
This four-week program (July 9-August 4) includes lessons on the Greek language, culture and history, as well as educational visits to Ancient Olympia, Mycenae, the Palace of Nestor, the Theatre of Epidaurus (to watch a play), Ancient Messini, the Archaeological Museum of the Acropolis, the museums of Kalamata (Military, Cultural, and Archaeological), Mount Taygetos and the picturesque town of Pylos.
A typical day comprises of an academic class in the morning, followed by a guided tour to a local site or a daily trip to some of the most iconic landmarks in the Peloponnese. When not in class, students will enjoy a rich variety of exciting activities and entertainment, including a Greek night (‘γλέντι’), a race at the stadium of Ancient Olympia, a boat cruise to Sapienza and, of course, endless swimming in the crystal-clear waters at the most famous Messinian beaches.
The program is open to 40 students of Greek origin, aged 18-24, who are university students/graduates and have some ability to communicate in Greek. It is also open to six Greek teachers who will be assisting the students in their schoolwork. The registration fee (USD $1,000) covers four-week accommodation at the University dorms, expert education from the Department of Literature Faculty and several educational trips. Breakfasts and lunches on weekdays are also covered.
This is a unique opportunity to experience to the fullest the Province of Messinia and the Peloponnese Peninsula. Learn, enjoy, immerse yourself into the Hellenic life and culture and become an ambassador of Hellenism.
