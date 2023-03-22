x

March 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Greek Summer School in Kalamata 2023

March 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Kalamata Greek Language school2
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in the beautiful city of Kalamata. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada

NEW YORK – This is going to be a summer like no other for 40 students of Greek descent. After 14 years of successfully running, followed by a brief pause due to the pandemic, the Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in the beautiful city of Kalamata.

This four-week program (July 9-August 4) includes lessons on the Greek language, culture and history, as well as educational visits to Ancient Olympia, Mycenae, the Palace of Nestor, the Theatre of Epidaurus (to watch a play), Ancient Messini, the Archaeological Museum of the Acropolis, the museums of Kalamata (Military, Cultural, and Archaeological), Mount Taygetos and the picturesque town of Pylos.

A typical day comprises of an academic class in the morning, followed by a guided tour to a local site or a daily trip to some of the most iconic landmarks in the Peloponnese. When not in class, students will enjoy a rich variety of exciting activities and entertainment, including a Greek night (‘γλέντι’), a race at the stadium of Ancient Olympia, a boat cruise to Sapienza and, of course, endless swimming in the crystal-clear waters at the most famous Messinian beaches.

The program is open to 40 students of Greek origin, aged 18-24, who are university students/graduates and have some ability to communicate in Greek. It is also open to six Greek teachers who will be assisting the students in their schoolwork. The registration fee (USD $1,000) covers four-week accommodation at the University dorms, expert education from the Department of Literature Faculty and several educational trips. Breakfasts and lunches on weekdays are also covered.

This is a unique opportunity to experience to the fullest the Province of Messinia and the Peloponnese Peninsula. Learn, enjoy, immerse yourself into the Hellenic life and culture and become an ambassador of Hellenism.

Application Deadline: May 1, 2023.

More information is available online: www.panmessinian.com and via email: [email protected].

The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in Kalamata and when not in class, students will enjoy a rich variety of exciting activities. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in Kalamata and when not in class, students will enjoy a rich variety of exciting activities. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in Kalamata and when not in class, students will enjoy a rich variety of exciting activities. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture which includes trips to museums including the Archaeological Museum of the Acropolis. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
Students in the Summer School of Greek Language and Culture race at the stadium of Ancient Olympia. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture which includes trips to historic sites in the area. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada
The Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada and the University of Peloponnese are hosting the 2023 Summer School of Greek Language and Culture in the beautiful city of Kalamata. Photo: Courtesy of Panmessinian Federation of USA and Canada

RELATED

General News
More Signs Greece Is Emerging as an Energy Hub

According to the Athens News Agency/Macedonia Press Agency (ANA/MPA) former California State Senator Andreas Borgeas is making the case that “Greece is emerging as an energy hub for Europe and an important geopolitical player and is willing to support multiple interconnections in order to become a leader in serving energy supply in the region.

General News
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Visits Heritage Museum of Epirus
Nextgen
VBGCQ Awarded in Third Round of Buildings of Excellence Competition

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.