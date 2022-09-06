x

September 6, 2022

Greek Students Protest Deployment of Campus Cops Security

September 6, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)

ATHENS – Students at the Zografou campus of Athens University demonstrated against the presence of the first squads of campus security forces that were deployed to stop violence and criminal activity.

Students lined up in front of the main entrance to the campus, blocking it while the police stood outside and said there would be a protest rally the night of Sept. 7 at that spot, said Kathimerini.

The police officers, who have green and blue uniforms and green caps, carry handcuffs and truncheons but are unarmed and in a concession to school officials and students can only stand outside the grounds.

It was the vanguard of more campus cops for the country’s four largest universities where anarchists and others had hidden from police before the New Democracy government ended asylum laws.

The administration said it was necessary because of troubles on school grounds, including drug dealing but opponents said it threatens academic freedom established after the overthrow of a military junta in 1974.

Professors have been attacked and drug users had abounded near some university grounds, shooting up openly, but the government’s political rivals said the campuses don’t need protection.

