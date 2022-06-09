x

June 9, 2022

Greek Students, Professors, Don’t Want Campus Cops Protection

June 9, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis, file)

ATHENS – Greek university students and academics will rally against the coming deployment of a 400-strong force of unarmed campus police at the country’s four largest colleges, demanding they not be used.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis created the new security force in reaction to a series of violent incidents, including academics and rectors being attacked.

But the government, after a rousing cry on campuses against the police, said they wouldn’t be allowed on school grounds and would have to patrol outside, no indication how that would stop trouble.

The universities have also been the scene of drug dealing and using and seen anarchists and anti-establishment groups taking over buildings, school officials seen reluctant to confront them.

Protests were set for June 9, said Kathimerini, citing unnamed police sources denying the new force would be deployed immediately and that officials at universities said they didn’t know of the campus cops were already in use.

The student associations of Athens said if the government tries to use the new force that the will confront them at the gates of the Athens University Campus and the National Technical University Campus in Zografou as well as the Athens University of Economics and Business in central Athens to block them.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

