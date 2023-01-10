x

January 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Greek Student from Thessaloniki Joins NASA Research Team

January 10, 2023
By The National Herald
IMG-3986
Menelaos Raptis (Photo Athens News Agency)

THESSALONIKI – He has earned a full scholarship to the top-ranked Franklin & Marshall College of Astrophysics. He excelled from his first semester and was even selected to join a NASA research team. Menelaos Raptis from Thessaloniki, speaking to the Athens/Macedonian News Agency, described his new duties analyzing the tons of data from the new James Webb Space Telescope.

“I am honored and delighted to now be part of the NASA research team that will analyse the data from the James Webb Space Telescope,” he says enthusiastically, explaining that this is the most impressive and one of the greatest modern achievements in space, a space telescope launched in December 2021, giving humanity the most beautiful windowon the magic of space.
Franklin & Marshall College, as he points out, offered him from first academic semester a plethora of skills, while cultivating his abilities to a very high degree, preparing him for something truly amazing.

“In collaboration with a professor from the Astronomy and Physics department of the college, I prepared myself for quite difficult and demanding challenges, mainly in programming but also in astrophysics,” he notes and explains that, “the pre-existing basic knowledge I had in programming and specifically in the Python programming language, was greatly enhanced, directing me from my existing knowledge towards improvement and enrichment. After this challenging training, the professor in charge considered me not only competent but also the ideal student to be givne the opportunity to analyze space data, with the professor in charge. I will not hide that during my first academic semester I demonstrated perseverance, patience, but above all passion! I am convinced that this love for research, innovation, and science is what set me apart, what gave me the ticket to a dream come true.”

Referring to the field of research he will be involved in at NASA, he said: “It is one of the most difficult in the field of astrophysics as it combines many elements of science, but also the imagination of the researcher. The way in which I will analyse the specific data depends on my ideas and my ability, which will of course be accompanied by the guidance of my professor. This telescope will allow for a broadening of research and analysis, in terms of astronomy and cosmology, while my research will focus on the evolution of galaxies, how the life and demise of a star affects galaxies, and perhaps I will also explore some features that will identify potentially habitable planets.”

For Menelaos Raptis, the path he is charting is a lifelong dream. As he explains, it is a path that not only involved the cultivation of the spirit of endeavors through demanding work, but also the carving of a unique path that can be likened to a labyrinth.

He says that his recent personal successes, on the other hand, include not only a focus on his goals, but also a constant struggle for social, cultural and linguistic adaptation. He is on a difficult and challenging journey.

He stresses that the path he has chosen is not an easy one. “The research and the courses were particularly difficult. The biggest challenge for me, however, was to properly develop the capacity for adaptability so that I could cope with new conditions, living thousands of kilometres away from Greece,” he notes.

“It is difficult,” he adds, “to be able to communicate proficiently in a foreign language and to express your thoughts fully. It is difficult to study for many hours every day, and it is difficult to cope with competition, but it is almost impossible to transfer your heart to another place. I have never been able to do that, nor do I wish for that to happen. Throughout my academic career so far, however, I have been able to control strong emotions and I believe that achieving emotional balance and maturity were the elements that ultimately helped me stand out.”

Life in America is glamorous but at the same time, complex and quite difficult, he explains, but it undoubtedly rewards him sufficiently both academically and socially. It is a challenge to make new friends, to adapt, and to secure resources, but he is also on the path to happiness and therefore to success.

“True success, comes only through happiness! It is a struggle and requires courage… One of the hardest challenges I have had to face has been being away from the family I love so much for long periods of time, being separated from the people I connect with spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. I will state that the intangible, sweet connection that exists in our hearts has accompanied me throughout the semester, adding to the alphabet of my soul the A and the Z -love,” he confided.

With exemplary maturity, the honors student explains how his next plans include enjoying this great achievement. “I am convinced that a person’s greatest achievement is to be able to enjoy what he has accomplished up to a given moment, to withstand the fast pace of life by slowing down time and appreciating his accomplishment.
My next plans are to better prepare myself with regard to research, my total concentration and dedication to it, while maintaining a balance, however, with other pursuits such as sports,” he concluded.

(Material from the ANA/MPA article by Alexandra Hadjigeorgiou was used above)

RELATED

General News
Evonna Manos, 16-Υears-Οld, Missing in Astoria

ASTORIA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in Astoria since Monday according to police, who are searching for Evonna Manos.

General News
AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ Hosted Annual New Year’s Luncheon
General News
Tampa Tops Forbes List of Florida’s Best Cities

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau Μeet in Mexico City for Summit

MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.

NEW YORK - Labor organizers hope this will be the year that Starbucks' U.

BUCHAREST, Romania — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate appeared in court in Romania's capital Tuesday to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape to 30 days.

ASTORIA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in Astoria since Monday according to police, who are searching for Evonna Manos.

SPRINGFIELD, PA – AHEPA Chapter 445 ‘Thermopylae’ hosted their annual New Year's Luncheon on January 7 to award scholarships to eight deserving recipients and honor a past president along with the rest of the Delaware Valley AHEPA family: Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, Maids of Athena Chapter 243 ‘Ariadni’, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.