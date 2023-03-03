Greek Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has Visa Approved, Now Available for Atlanta FC

SPORTS

ATLANTA – Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has officially been cleared to play for Atlanta United in their upcoming match against Toronto FC on Saturday, March 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium according to Atlanta FC’s official website. The striker’s P-1 visa was approved on Friday morning, allowing the Greek international to be available for selection by his coach, Gonzalo Pineda.

Giakoumakis returned to Atlanta on Thursday and joined training the following day. The 28-year-old striker signed with Atlanta United this offseason after playing for two seasons with Scottish Premiership club Celtic F.C., where he was the leading goal scorer of the league last season with 13 goals. He helped his team win both the league title and the Scottish League Cup. Before joining Celtic Football Club, 28-year-old Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was born in Heraklion, Crete, had spells with AEK Athens, making 30 appearances, and VVV Venlo in the Netherlands, where he scored 26 goals in 30 appearances. The Greek international has been capped 11 times and has scored twice for his national team.

As Atlanta United’s new striker, Giakoumakis will play up top. He describes himself as a proper nine who looks to get into the box and finish. “I can score and that’s something that I’ve worked a lot on the last two to three years,” he said. “My best abilities are my strength, my movement, my ability to score. And I think that I’m also mentally strong.”

Fans are excited to see what Giakoumakis will bring to the team, and with his visa now approved, they won’t have to wait much longer. Giakoumakis will wear the number 7 jersey for Atlanta FC, becoming the team’s first-ever Greek-born player.